Community pharmacy at the heart of primary care

The Pharmaceutical Journal21 NOV 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

As the ‘NHS long-term plan’ is implemented in England, community pharmacy will become the heart of the new primary care landscape, delivering clinical services and receiving referrals from other health providers.

Nov19 Infographic featured image

Source: Rich Lee

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

Nov19 Infographic main image

Nov19 Infographic 1 2 3

Nov19 Infographic 4 5

Nov19 Infographic 6 7

Nov19 Infographic 8 9

 

References:

Sources: Communities and Local Government, Ministry of Housing, NHS England, Public Health England.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, November 2019, Vol 303, No 7931, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207379

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

