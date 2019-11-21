Community pharmacy at the heart of primary care
As the ‘NHS long-term plan’ is implemented in England, community pharmacy will become the heart of the new primary care landscape, delivering clinical services and receiving referrals from other health providers.
Source: Rich Lee
Download the full print version of the infographic here.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207379
- Previous
- Next
