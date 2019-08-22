Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Hypersensitivity and allergy

Hay fever: OTC management

The Pharmaceutical Journal22 AUG 2019By Natasha Leeson
Natasha Leeson

Natasha Leeson

Corresponding Author

Natasha oversees our peer review process and is responsible for our CPD, learning, review and research articles.

More patients may seek advice on hay fever in the future since NHS England has advised GPs not to routinely prescribe products that are available over the counter for this condition.

Hayfever OTC Management new

Editorial adviser: Glenis Scadding, consultant physician, allergy and rhinology, at the Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital, and honorary senior lecturer in clinical immunology at the UCL School of Medicine

You can view the full infographic here.

Hay fever Causes

Source: Clinical Pharmacist 2016;8(8):249–255

Hay fever prevalence

Source: Clin Exp Allergy 2017;47(7):856–889

Hay fever Management

Hay fever dispensing

Source: NHS Digital; Prescription cost analysis in England 2008–2018

Hay fever allergen avoidance advice

Sources: Look After Your Eyes; Hay fever and NHS; Hay fever

Hay fever Symptoms

Source: NHS; Hay fever

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, August 2019, Vol 303, No 7928, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206982

Readers' comments (1)

  • Richard J. Schmidt23 AUG 2019 9:25

    Yes, yes. I know. We health professionals are supposed to follow the latest guidelines from NICE or wherever. But automatically reaching for a bottle or box of antihistamine when faced with a case of what appears to be hay fever may not be the best thing to do. Perhaps we should take into account the findings described in a piece entitled "Do antihistamines make allergies worse?" published online at https://www.nature.com/news/2008/080111/full/news.2008.436.html
    I was at one time allergic to our cat (in the 1980s). Its just coming into the house caused me to sneeze and my eyes to run. I also developed similar responses to guinea pigs and to rabbits that we kept as pets. But I did not reach for the antihistamines. Nasal lavage with some warm water worked well and quickly relieved the symptoms. I soon developed tolerance and have for many years not reacted to these animals. Paradigm shifts in science and medicine all start with anecdotal observations ...

Supplementary information

