Hypersensitivity and allergy
Hay fever: OTC management
More patients may seek advice on hay fever in the future since NHS England has advised GPs not to routinely prescribe products that are available over the counter for this condition.
You can view the full infographic here.
Readers' comments (1)
Richard J. Schmidt23 AUG 2019 9:25
Yes, yes. I know. We health professionals are supposed to follow the latest guidelines from NICE or wherever. But automatically reaching for a bottle or box of antihistamine when faced with a case of what appears to be hay fever may not be the best thing to do. Perhaps we should take into account the findings described in a piece entitled "Do antihistamines make allergies worse?" published online at https://www.nature.com/news/2008/080111/full/news.2008.436.html
I was at one time allergic to our cat (in the 1980s). Its just coming into the house caused me to sneeze and my eyes to run. I also developed similar responses to guinea pigs and to rabbits that we kept as pets. But I did not reach for the antihistamines. Nasal lavage with some warm water worked well and quickly relieved the symptoms. I soon developed tolerance and have for many years not reacted to these animals. Paradigm shifts in science and medicine all start with anecdotal observations ...
