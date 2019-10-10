Women’s health
Is hormone replacement therapy worth the risks?
The risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have long been the source of confusion and controversy. Here we summarise the latest evidence to assist pharmacists in supporting patients thinking about HRT.
Download the full print version of the infographic here.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207189
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
BNF and BNF for Children
Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£138.50Buy now
BNF and BNF for Children
Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£262.50Buy now
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.£33.00Buy now
Sport and Exercise Medicine for Pharmacists
All the information you need to provide patients with evidence-based advice on sports and exercise related health matters.£27.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.