Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Women’s health

Is hormone replacement therapy worth the risks?

The Pharmaceutical Journal10 OCT 2019By Julia Robinson
Julia Robinson

Julia Robinson

Corresponding Author

Julia Robinson is our clinical and science editor.

, Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

The risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have long been the source of confusion and controversy. Here we summarise the latest evidence to assist pharmacists in supporting patients thinking about HRT.

hrt infographic

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

HRT1 The menopause

HRT2 Types of HRT

 

HRT4 Risks of HRT

Source: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

hrt5 preperations new

HRT6 Other Options

References:

Sources: British Menopause Society (BMS) and Women’s Health Concern; Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust; Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency; National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; NHS England

Editorial advisers: Lucy Skea, pharmacist with a special interest in menopause and member of the BMS; Nuttan Tanna, pharmacist consultant, women’s health and osteoporosis/bone health and BMS-accredited specialis

Infographic: Rich Lee

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, October 2019, Vol 303, No 7930, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207189

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary images

  • hrt infographic

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.