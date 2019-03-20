Joint pain: pathology and treatment

The Pharmaceutical Journal retains sole editorial responsibility.
Joint pain
GSK provided financial support in the production of this content.
An overview of joint pain for community pharmacy teams.
Source: alisdairmacdonald.co.uk
Source: Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine 2016;59(3):134–138, Work 2015;50(2):261–273, Versus Arthitis (Arthritis Research UK), Arthritis Care, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, National Institute on Aging
Source: Versus Arthritis (Arthritis Research UK), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
Source: Source: Christopher Hayes, Versus Arthritis (Arthritis Research UK)
Over 90 case studies based on real life patient-care scenarios. Each case includes learning outcomes and references.
A complete source of current information about the US health care system. Includes concise reports on trends, regulations, policy and finances.
Written for new pharmaceutical scientists, this book provides a background in paediatric pharmacy and a comprehensive introduction to children's medication.
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.
An A-Z pocket book containing concise and practical pharmaceutical information for busy clinical pharmacists.
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.