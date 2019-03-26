Community pharmacy 2019
Measuring the market
There has been a slight contraction in the community pharmacy market in Great Britain since 2016, with small multiples winning out over large multiples and independent pharmacies
Infographic: Martin Cotterell
You can view the full infographic here
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206340
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmacy and the US Health Care System
A complete source of current information about the US health care system. Includes concise reports on trends, regulations, policy and finances.£49.00Buy now
Paediatric Drug Handling
Written for new pharmaceutical scientists, this book provides a background in paediatric pharmacy and a comprehensive introduction to children's medication.
Physicochemical Principles of Pharmacy
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.£48.00Buy now
Clinical Pharmacy Pocket Companion
An A-Z pocket book containing concise and practical pharmaceutical information for busy clinical pharmacists.
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations is an essential study aid for pharmacy students. The book contains worked examples and sample questions and answers.
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.