Community pharmacy 2019

Measuring the market

The Pharmaceutical Journal26 MAR 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

There has been a slight contraction in the community pharmacy market in Great Britain since 2016, with small multiples winning out over large multiples and independent pharmacies

Measuring the market infographic

Infographic: Martin Cotterell

You can view the full infographic here

Large multiples

Small multiples

Distance selling pharmacies

References:

Source: General Pharmaceutical Council register of premises March 2016 and January 2019 (excluding NHS trust-owned dispensaries); NHS Digital: General Pharmaceutical Services in England — 2007/2008 to 2017/2018

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, March 2019, Vol 302, No 7923, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206340

