Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Medicines safety

Medication errors: where do they happen?

The Pharmaceutical Journal22 FEB 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Reducing medicines-related harm requires a clear understanding of where and when errors occur. This visual summary shows the latest estimates in England per year.

Infographic Medication Errors

Source: Martin Cotterell

To view the full infographic, click here

Medication errors: where do they happen?

Medication errors: where do they happen?

Source: Policy Research Unit in Economic Evaluation of Health & Care Interventions. February 2018

Estimated number of medication errors per year in England broken down by care setting and stage of medicines use

Medicines Safety Infographic: types of error

Types of error

Source: Data obtained via a FOI request submitted by The Pharmaceutical Journal to NHS Improvement

Around 204,000 medicines-related incidents were reported to England’s National Reporting and Learning System during 2017–2018

Medicines safety Infographic: facts

Medicines safety facts

Estimated number of deaths and costs to the NHS of definitely avoidable adverse drug reactions, which were assumed to be a proxy for medication errors

Medicines Safety Infographic: Potential solutions

Potential solutions

Source: DHSC.‘The report of the short life working group on reducing medication-related harm’. February 2018

Several strategies can be employed to reduce medicines-related harm

References:

Infographic: Martin Cotterell

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, February 2019, Vol 302, No 7922, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206204

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • Introduction to Renal Therapeutics

    Introduction to Renal Therapeutics

    Introduction to Renal Therapeutics covers all aspects of drug use in renal failure. Shows the role of the pharmacist in patient care for chronic kidney disease.

    £38.00Buy now
  • Hospital Pre-registration Pharmacist Training

    Hospital Pre-registration Pharmacist Training

    A practical explanation for undergraduates and pre-registration trainees. Shows what to expect from a hospital pre-registration pharmacist training programme.

    £25.00Buy now
  • Basic Pharmacokinetics

    Basic Pharmacokinetics

    A clear and concise basic pharmacokinetics textbook. Shows how to apply the principles to achieve successful drug therapy.

    £54.00Buy now
  • Paediatric Drug Handling

    Paediatric Drug Handling

    Written for new pharmaceutical scientists, this book provides a background in paediatric pharmacy and a comprehensive introduction to children's medication.

    £33.00Buy now
  • FASTtrack: Therapeutics

    FASTtrack: Therapeutics

    FASTtrack: Therapeutics is a revision book for pharmacy students. It covers all the main systems of the body with a summary of therapeutics.

    £25.00Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary information

Related articles

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.