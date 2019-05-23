MMR: the struggle for national coverage

Introduction of a measles vaccine in 1968 has reduced annual cases in England from around 460,000 to less than 1,000. However, the levels of vaccine coverage needed to eradicate measles remain elusive.

Show Fullscreen Source: www.alisdairmacdonald.co.uk / JL

You can view the full infographic here.

Show Fullscreen Source: Public Health England Vaccine coverage for the first dose of MMR at two years dropped to a low of 79.9% in 2004 in the wake of a now discredited 1998 research paper from British doctor Andrew Wakefield linking it to autism. Coverage for the first dose of MMR in this age group has now reached 91.2%, still short of the 95% target.

Show Fullscreen Source: European Center for Disease Control and Prevention Measles is more contagious than many infectious diseases, with 90% of non-immune people exposed to measles becoming infected.

Show Fullscreen Source: BMJ Open 2018;8:e021465 Research suggests that measles is associated with an increased frequency of other childhood infectious diseases because it destroys immune memory cells.

Show Fullscreen Source: European Center for Disease Control and Prevention Ongoing outbreaks in Europe can lead to measles being imported to England and spreading among unvaccinated individuals.

Show Fullscreen Measles and MMR: what pharmacists need to know — symptoms Source: World Health Organization Children with measles may have to spend five days in bed and miss two weeks of school.