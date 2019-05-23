Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Vaccination

MMR: the struggle for national coverage

The Pharmaceutical Journal23 MAY 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Introduction of a measles vaccine in 1968 has reduced annual cases in England from around 460,000 to less than 1,000. However, the levels of vaccine coverage needed to eradicate measles remain elusive.

Infographic measles

Source: www.alisdairmacdonald.co.uk / JL

You can view the full infographic here.

Measles timeline

Source: Public Health England

Vaccine coverage for the first dose of MMR at two years dropped to a low of 79.9% in 2004 in the wake of a now discredited 1998 research paper from British doctor Andrew Wakefield linking it to autism. Coverage for the first dose of MMR in this age group has now reached 91.2%, still short of the 95% target.

Measles transmission

Source: European Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Measles is more contagious than many infectious diseases, with 90% of non-immune people exposed to measles becoming infected.

Measles immune set

Source: BMJ Open 2018;8:e021465

Research suggests that measles is associated with an increased frequency of other childhood infectious diseases because it destroys immune memory cells.

Measles imported cases

Source: European Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Ongoing outbreaks in Europe can lead to measles being imported to England and spreading among unvaccinated individuals.

Symptoms of measles

Measles and MMR: what pharmacists need to know — symptoms

Source: World Health Organization

Children with measles may have to spend five days in bed and miss two weeks of school.

Measles complications

Measles and MMR: what pharmacists need to know — complications

Source: Vaccine Knowledge Project

Measles can lead to serious complications, with 30% of cases in England having to be admitted to hospital.

References:

MMR: measles, mumps and rubella

Editorial adviser: Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist, immunisation and countermeasures division, Public Health England.

Infographic: www.alisdairmacdonald.co.uk/ JL

 

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, May 2019, Vol 302, No 7925, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206587

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.