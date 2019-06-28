Opioid analgeisics
Opioids in England: crisis averted?
Despite a 20% increase in opioid prescriptions per 1,000 population over the past decade, there are signs that a US-style opioid epidemic may have been averted.
Source: Martin Cotterell
You can view the full infographic here.
Source: NHS Digital and Office for National Statistics; data based on number of items dispensed in the community in England 2007–2017. US vs UK: International Narcotics Control Board; data from 2015–2017
Source: National Drug Treatment Monitoring System
Source: National Drug Treatment Monitoring System
Source: Prescription items: NHS Digital and Office for National Statistics; based on number of items dispensed in the community in England. Oral morphine equivalent: DataLab and Centre for Evidence-based Medicine, Oxford University
Source: Admissions: NHS Digital; includes admissions for poisoning, and mental and behavioural disorders, for prescription and illicit opioid use. Deaths: Office for National Statistics; includes prescription and illicit use
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206735
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions features over 400 closed book and calculation questions. With the registration exam having gone through a complete transformation in 2016, this volume has been developed around the new General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) guidelines.
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.
Application and Review of Pediatric Pharmacotherapy
Increase your understanding of pharmacotherapy prescribed to pediatric patients with these realistic case studies.
Obesity Epidemic and Its Management (The)
The Obesity Epidemic and its Management explains the causes, dangers and treatments of obesity.£38.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.