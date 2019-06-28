Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Opioid analgeisics

Opioids in England: crisis averted?

The Pharmaceutical Journal28 JUN 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

, Martin Cotterell

Martin Cotterell

Corresponding Author

Martin Cotterell is a freelance illustrator based in London

Despite a 20% increase in opioid prescriptions per 1,000 population over the past decade, there are signs that a US-style opioid epidemic may have been averted.

Pharmaceutical Journal opioid infographic

Source: Martin Cotterell

You can view the full infographic here.

Opioids infographic medicines

Source: NHS Digital and Office for National Statistics; data based on number of items dispensed in the community in England 2007–2017. US vs UK: International Narcotics Control Board; data from 2015–2017

Changing demographics and habits of opioid misusers

Source: National Drug Treatment Monitoring System

Prescription and illicit use

Source: National Drug Treatment Monitoring System

Opioids infographic prescriptions to fall

Source: Prescription items: NHS Digital and Office for National Statistics; based on number of items dispensed in the community in England. Oral morphine equivalent: DataLab and Centre for Evidence-based Medicine, Oxford University

Opioids infographic admissions

Source: Admissions: NHS Digital; includes admissions for poisoning, and mental and behavioural disorders, for prescription and illicit opioid use. Deaths: Office for National Statistics; includes prescription and illicit use

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, June 2019, Vol 302, No 7926, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206735

