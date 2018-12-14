Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Year in review

Pharmacy 2018: The twists and turns

The Pharmaceutical Journal14 DEC 2018By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

The main events in pharmacy throughout 2018 and a preview of the year ahead.

2018: The twists and turns

Source: Mark Watkinson

To view the full infographic, click here

Contract woes continue figure

Figure 1: Contract woes continue

Read the stories here: We need to move on and get the best deal for community pharmacyGovernment ‘will consider’ PSNC proposals for long-term condition management as part of pharmacy contractCommunity pharmacy funding for 2018/2019 to be maintained at £2.59bn, PSNC announces, Community pharmacy funding agreed for 2018/2019 ‘effectively a cut’, says RPS

FMD confusion reigns figure

Figure 2: FMD confusion reigns

Read the stories here: One-year countdown to Falsified Medicines DirectiveFMD regulations won’t apply after ‘no-deal’ Brexit, says MHRA

Viagra disappoints figure

Figure 3: Viagra disappoints

Read the story here: Exclusive deal for Boots as sildenafil becomes P medicine

OTC restrictions introduced figure

Figure 4: OTC restrictions introduced

Read the stories here: Some protections for vulnerable patients as NHS England rules out routine prescribing of common OTC productsPharmacists force NHS rethink over cancellation of London-wide minor ailments scheme

Foundations to be fixed figure

Figure 5: Foundations to be fixed

Read the stories here: Common foundation programme to be introduced for all pharmacists, reveals CPhOBridging the gap: CPOs back foundation training plan

Errors decriminalised figure

Figure 6: Errors decriminalised

Read the stories here: New legal defence against inadvertent dispensing errors comes into forceSuperintendent and responsible pharmacist proposals delayed

Revalidation rolled out figure

Figure 7: Revalidation rolled out

Read the story here: Are you revalidation ready?

Valproate restricted figure

Figure 8: Valproate restricted

Read the story here: MHRA announces new valproate licensing rules

Generic shortage crisis figure

Figure 9: Generic shortage crisis

Read the story here: Generic medicines ‘It went berserk’: Generic medicines chaos hits pharmacies hard

10 election tension infographic 1 18

Figure 10: Election tension

Read the stories here: RPS chief executive ‘disappointed’ by some members’ behaviour during 2018 electionsEnglish Pharmacy Board election 2018 results

Minister caught red-handed figure

Figure 11: Minister caught red-handed

Read the story here: Pharmacy Integration Fund used to bail out other parts of NHS

Dispensing dope figure

Figure 12: Dispensing dope

Read the stories here: Government to review medicinal use of cannabisMedical cannabis will be available on prescription from 1 November 2018, UK government announces

Gosport failings figure

Figure 13: Gosport failings

Read the story here: No evidence pharmacists challenged use of high-dose opioids, concludes review of 450 deaths

Boots defeated figure

Figure 14: Boots defeated

Read the stories here: Arbitration body ends Boots-BPA dealPDA urges Boots pharmacists to pledge support for legal action

Bye bye Jeremy figure

Figure 15: Bye bye Jeremy

Read the stories here: Matt Hancock replaces Jeremy Hunt as health secretaryHealth secretary pledges money for community pharmacies in first speech

Many happy returns figure

Figure 16: Many happy returns

Read the story here: NHS70: major moments in pharmacy 1948–2018

Brexit battleground figure

Figure 17: Brexit battleground

Read the story here: Millions of patients could be affected by ‘no-deal’ Brexit medicines shortages, says MHRA chief

FIP'ing good Congress figure

Figure 18: FIP’ing good Congress

Read the story here: Highlight of the FIP opening ceremony

EpiPen rationing figure

Figure 19: EpiPen rationing

Read the stories here: Pharmacists face continued EpiPen shortagesParents advised to use out-of-date EpiPens, but call 999, as shortage continuesStock levels sufficient for at least two adrenaline auto-injectors per prescription

Governance legislation stalls figure

Figure 20: Governance legislation stalls

Read the stories here: Superintendent and responsible pharmacist proposals delayedGovernment launches double consultation on dispensing errors legislation and role of responsible and superintendent pharmacists

Big biologic switch figure

Figure 21: Big biologic switch

Read the stories here: Preparing for the big biologic switch, Most expensive NHS drug comes off patentNHS England to save £300m after patent expiry of most costly drug

Flu jab shambles figure

Figure 22: Flu jab shambles

Read the story here: Pharmacists turning patients away as flu vaccination supplies dwindle

Mind the gap figure

Figure 23: Mind the gap

Read the stories here: Revealed: Female pharmacists may be underpaid by thousands of pounds each yearSurvey reveals ‘concerning’ £8,000 per year ethnicity pay gap for UK pharmacists

Keep calm and carry on figure

Figure 24: Keep calm and carry on

 

What to look forward to in 2019

  • Billed as the biggest IT medicines safety drive in the world, the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) is due to come into force on 9 February 2019, bringing with it changes to pharmacy workflows as well as extra costs. But it is unclear whether the UK will retain FMD after Brexit.
  • The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, which could prompt medicines shortages on top of those already being experienced in both the community and hospitals.
  • Those who already find it tricky to complete the General Pharmaceutical Council’s continuing professional development (CPD) demands should start preparing for increased requirements in 2019. Registrants will have to provide four CPD records as well as a peer discussion and a reflective review of their practice.
  • Community pharmacy contract negotiations for England for 2019/2020 are due to begin in 2019. However, the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee has warned that the government does not want to pay more for pharmacy services.
  • An extension of new legal defences for inadvertent prescribing errors to include hospital and other pharmacists will hopefully be introduced in March 2019, but with the legislation already delayed from December 2018, further delays are possible. 
  • On a more positive note, pharmacist and technician care home posts in England should come to fruition in 2019, as well as more pharmacists in GP surgeries.
  • The first fully-funded independent prescribing course for community pharmacists in NHS Scotland will start in January 2019.

Infographic: Mark Watkinson

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, December 2018, Vol 301, No 7920, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205895

