Year in review
Pharmacy 2018: The twists and turns
The main events in pharmacy throughout 2018 and a preview of the year ahead.
2018: The twists and turns
Figure 1: Contract woes continue
Figure 2: FMD confusion reigns
Figure 3: Viagra disappoints
Figure 4: OTC restrictions introduced
Figure 5: Foundations to be fixed
Figure 6: Errors decriminalised
Figure 7: Revalidation rolled out
Figure 8: Valproate restricted
Figure 9: Generic shortage crisis
Figure 10: Election tension
Read the stories here: RPS chief executive ‘disappointed’ by some members’ behaviour during 2018 elections, English Pharmacy Board election 2018 results
Figure 11: Minister caught red-handed
Figure 12: Dispensing dope
Figure 13: Gosport failings
Figure 14: Boots defeated
Figure 15: Bye bye Jeremy
Figure 16: Many happy returns
Figure 17: Brexit battleground
Figure 18: FIP’ing good Congress
Figure 19: EpiPen rationing
Figure 20: Governance legislation stalls
Figure 21: Big biologic switch
Figure 22: Flu jab shambles
Figure 23: Mind the gap
Figure 24: Keep calm and carry on
What to look forward to in 2019
- Billed as the biggest IT medicines safety drive in the world, the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) is due to come into force on 9 February 2019, bringing with it changes to pharmacy workflows as well as extra costs. But it is unclear whether the UK will retain FMD after Brexit.
- The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019, which could prompt medicines shortages on top of those already being experienced in both the community and hospitals.
- Those who already find it tricky to complete the General Pharmaceutical Council’s continuing professional development (CPD) demands should start preparing for increased requirements in 2019. Registrants will have to provide four CPD records as well as a peer discussion and a reflective review of their practice.
- Community pharmacy contract negotiations for England for 2019/2020 are due to begin in 2019. However, the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee has warned that the government does not want to pay more for pharmacy services.
- An extension of new legal defences for inadvertent prescribing errors to include hospital and other pharmacists will hopefully be introduced in March 2019, but with the legislation already delayed from December 2018, further delays are possible.
- On a more positive note, pharmacist and technician care home posts in England should come to fruition in 2019, as well as more pharmacists in GP surgeries.
- The first fully-funded independent prescribing course for community pharmacists in NHS Scotland will start in January 2019.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205895
