National pharmacy contracts

Pharmacy contracts: where the money goes

The Pharmaceutical Journal23 AUG 2018By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Funding for the national community pharmacy contracts in England, Scotland and Wales is distributed differently. Here is a breakdown of how the three countries fund pharmacy services. 

Infographic showing how money from the pharmacy contracts is spent in England, Scotland and Wales

To view the full infographic, click here

Big numbers showing per capita spend in Wales, England and Scotland

Per capita spend in Wales, England and Scotland

*Per capita spend not including retained buying margin.
**In addition to the national contract funding, enhanced services in England are commissioned locally by clinical commissioning groups and local authorities. The national flu vaccination service is funded from the NHS vaccination budget and the pharmacy integration fund, which was £40.0m in 2017–2018 (only £18.2m of which was spent), funds the NHS urgent medicines supply advanced service.

Breakdown of pharmacy contract in Wales

Breakdown of pharmacy contract in England

References:

Sources: Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, Community Pharmacy Scotland, Community Pharmacy Wales, Office for National Statistics

Infographic: MAG

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, August 2018, Vol 301, No 7916, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205355

Supplementary information

