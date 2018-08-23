National pharmacy contracts
Pharmacy contracts: where the money goes
Funding for the national community pharmacy contracts in England, Scotland and Wales is distributed differently. Here is a breakdown of how the three countries fund pharmacy services.
To view the full infographic, click here
Per capita spend in Wales, England and Scotland
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205355
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Remington Education: Drug Information and Literature Evaluation
Remington Education: Drug Information & Literature Evaluation teaches students how to effectively and efficiently locate and analyze up-to-date drug information and literature.£27.00Buy now
International Research in Healthcare
Guidance for students or researchers undertaking a multi-centre research project in health services, medicines use and professional practice.£38.00Buy now
Quality Assurance of Aseptic Preparation Services: Standards Handbook
Standards for unlicensed aseptic preparation in the UK, as well as practical information for implementing the standards.£46.00Buy now
Basic Pharmacokinetics
A clear and concise basic pharmacokinetics textbook. Shows how to apply the principles to achieve successful drug therapy.£54.00Buy now
British National Formulary (BNF) 75
BNF 75 (March 2018) is your essential reference book for prescribing, dispensing, and administering medicines.£57.50Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.