Pharmacy: underpaid and stressed?

The Pharmaceutical Journal 20 NOV 2018By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2018 provides a snapshot of the profession’s pay and working conditions.

 

salary survey infographic 18

You can view the full infographic here

Salary sector bar graph

Figure 1: Salary by sector

Median annual salary by sector, based on hourly rate and assuming a 40-hour work week

 

Pay bar graph

Figure 2: Appropriate pay

Percentage of pharmacists who think their pay is appropriate for the job they do

 

Gender pay gap bar graph

Figure 3: Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap taking into account part-time workers

 

Ethnicity pay bar graph

Figure 4: Ethnicity pay gap

Ethnicity pay gap taking into account part-time workers

 

Pay rise bar graph

Figure 5: Pay rise

Percentage of pharmacists who have had a pay rise in the past year

 

Stress pie charts

Figure 6: Stress

The degree of work-related stress felt by pharmacists

 

Work/life balance bar graph

Figure 7: Work/life balance

The frequency with which pharmacists take work home

 

 

Bullying percentages

Figure 8: Bullying

Percentage of pharmacists who say they have been the victim of bullying from another member of staff in the past year

 

References:

Sources: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2018 included 1,175 pharmacists and was analysed by independent academic statisticians at the University of Aberdeen. In the survey, community pharmacists were under-represented compared with all RPS members (38% vs. 52%). Hospital and primary care pharmacists were over-represented (31% vs. 23% and 15% vs. 4%, respectively). Industry and academic pharmacists were roughly comparable (6% vs. 5% and 3% vs. 3%, respectively). The BAME population was marginally younger than the white population surveyed, with half of BAME respondents aged under 35 years (compared with just 20% of white respondents). The results displayed are for non-locum pharmacists only. Respondents to the 2017 survey also included preregistration traines and pharmaceutical scientists.

Additional sources: AXA Stress Index 2017; British Medical Association.

Infographic: nicolahawesdesign.com

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, November 2018, Vol 301, No 7919, online | URI: 20205785

Supplementary information

