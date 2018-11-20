Pay
Pharmacy: underpaid and stressed?
The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2018 provides a snapshot of the profession’s pay and working conditions.
You can view the full infographic here
Figure 1: Salary by sector
Figure 2: Appropriate pay
Figure 3: Gender pay gap
Figure 4: Ethnicity pay gap
Figure 5: Pay rise
Figure 6: Stress
Figure 7: Work/life balance
Figure 8: Bullying
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal URI: 20205785
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Integrated Pharmacy Case Studies
Over 90 case studies based on real life patient-care scenarios. Each case includes learning outcomes and references.£47.00Buy now
Pharmacy and the US Health Care System
A complete source of current information about the US health care system. Includes concise reports on trends, regulations, policy and finances.£49.00Buy now
Physicochemical Principles of Pharmacy
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.£48.00Buy now
Minor Illness or Major Disease
This established textbook helps you differentiate between minor illnesses which can be safely managed in the pharmacy, and major diseases.£43.00Buy now
Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists
An practical, integrated approach to the pathophysiological and pharmacotherapeutic principles underlying the treatment of disease.£54.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.