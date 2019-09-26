Equality and discrimination
Pharmacy's ethnicity pay gap widens
As the government consults on whether to make reporting of ethnicity pay data mandatory for employers, our analyses show the extent of the ethnicity pay gap among pharmacists.
Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust
Download the full print version of the infographic here.
Primary care pharmacists; general population; locum pharmacists; NHS doctors
Community pharmacists; all pharmacists; female pharmacists; hospital pharmacists
Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust
Male pharmacists; academic pharmacists; industrial pharmacists
Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207115
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.£33.00Buy now
Sport and Exercise Medicine for Pharmacists
All the information you need to provide patients with evidence-based advice on sports and exercise related health matters.£27.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.£27.00Buy now
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice contains 600 practice-oriented pharmacy exam questions. Includes both open- and closed-book sections.£30.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.