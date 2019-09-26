Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Equality and discrimination

Pharmacy's ethnicity pay gap widens

The Pharmaceutical Journal26 SEP 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

, Angela Kam
Angela is the Careers and Tomorrow's Pharmacist editor for The Pharmaceutical Journal. Angela's previous experience includes working as a clinical writer for The British National Formulary, drug safety advisor for GSK and as an independent prescribing pharmacist for the renal department at Counties Manukau Health in New Zealand.

As the government consults on whether to make reporting of ethnicity pay data mandatory for employers, our analyses show the extent of the ethnicity pay gap among pharmacists. 

Infographic pay gap

Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

Infographic pay gap part 1

Primary care pharmacists; general population; locum pharmacists; NHS doctors

Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust

Infographic pay gap part 2

Community pharmacists; all pharmacists; female pharmacists; hospital pharmacists

Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust

Infographic pay gap part 3

Male pharmacists; academic pharmacists; industrial pharmacists

Source: The Pharmaceutical Journal salary and satisfaction survey 2019; Office for National Statistics; Nuffield Trust

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, September 2019, Vol 303, No 7929, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207115

Supplementary information

