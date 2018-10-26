Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

 

Pregnancy problems: a guide for pharmacy

The Pharmaceutical Journal26 OCT 2018By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Pregnancy causes many changes to the body, some of which can result in troublesome symptoms. Here we explain what pharmacy teams can do to help women seeking advice.

Pregnancy problems: a guide for pharmacists

Pregnancy problems: a guide for pharmacists

Source: alisdairmacdonald.co.uk

To view the full infographic, click here.

Pregnant person

Potential problems a pregnant woman will encounter

Cardiovascular system

Figure 1: Cardiovascular system

Musculoskeletal system

Figure 2: Musculoskeletal system

Genito-urinary system

Figure 3: Genito-urinary system

Endocrine system

Figure 4: Endocrine system

Gastrointestinal system

Figure 5: Gastrointestinal system

Skin

Figure 6: Skin

References:

Sources: NHS Choices; The Pregnancy Book: Conditions And Problems In Pregnancy; Bumps (provided by the UK Teratology Information Service); National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; Patient.info; Am J Phys MedRehabil 2013;92:232; J Headache Pain 2017;18:106; 2011;15:205; International Journal of Women’s Dermatology 2017;3:77

Editorial advisers: Kat Hall, lead women’s and children’s pharmacist, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust; Christina Nurmahi, women and newborn care group lead pharmacist, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The editorial advisers were not paid and The Pharmaceutical Journal retained full editorial control at all times.

Infographic: alisdairmacdonald.co.uk

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, October 2018, Vol 301, No 7918, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205651

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • Patient Care in Community Practice

    Patient Care in Community Practice

    Patient Care in Community Practice is a unique, practical guide for healthcare professionals or carers. Covers a range of non-medicinal products suitable for use at home.

    £22.00Buy now
  • Disease Management

    Disease Management

    Disease Management covers the diseases commonly encountered in primary care by system, with common therapeutic issues. Includes case studies and self-assessment sections.

    £54.00Buy now
  • Drugs and the Liver

    Drugs and the Liver

    Drugs and the Liver assists practitioners in making pragmatic choices for their patients. It enables you to assess liver function and covers the principles of drug use in liver disease.

    £38.00Buy now
  • FASTtrack: Pharmacology

    FASTtrack: Pharmacology

    FASTtrack: Pharmacology is a study guide providing an account of drug action, as well as dealing with molecular pharmacology at a more advanced level.

    £25.00Buy now
  • Stockley's Herbal Medicines Interactions

    Stockley's Herbal Medicines Interactions

    An invaluable reference for interactions of conventional medicines with herbal medicines, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.

    £82.50Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.