Pregnancy problems: a guide for pharmacy

Sources: NHS Choices; The Pregnancy Book: Conditions And Problems In Pregnancy; Bumps (provided by the UK Teratology Information Service); National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; Patient.info; Am J Phys MedRehabil 2013;92:232; J Headache Pain 2017;18:106; 2011;15:205; International Journal of Women’s Dermatology 2017;3:77

Editorial advisers: Kat Hall, lead women’s and children’s pharmacist, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust; Christina Nurmahi, women and newborn care group lead pharmacist, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The editorial advisers were not paid and The Pharmaceutical Journal retained full editorial control at all times.

Infographic: alisdairmacdonald.co.uk