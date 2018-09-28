Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Statins: the highs and the lows

The Pharmaceutical Journal 28 SEP 2018By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism.

Negative press seems to follow statins, the most prescribed drugs in England, despite them revolutionising cardiovascular disease prevention.

 

You can view the full infographic here.

statins prescribing and cost

Figure 1: A decade of dispensing

Source: NHS Digital

Almost 70 million prescription items for statins were dispensed in England in 2017, up from 44 million a decade ago. However, the cost has fallen over the same period from £506m to £316m.

statins benefits vs risks

Figure 2: Benefits versus risks

Source: Lancet 2016;388:2532

Data from two decades of studies show that the benefits of statins outweigh their risks, particularly for those at higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Statins timeline

Figure 3: Trials and tribulations

From their discovery in 1976, statins have had a rollercoaster ride. Their efficacy in primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease has been proven in numerous studies, but their safety profile has also come under scrutiny, peaking in 2013 when two articles in the BMJ questioned their risk benefit ratio in low-risk individuals, sparking a media storm

References:

Editorial advisers: Alison Warren, consultant pharmacist in cardiology, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust and Brighton and Hove clinical commissioning group; Paul Wright, lead cardiac pharmacist, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London.

Infographic: nicolahawesdesign.com

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, September 2018, Vol 301, No 7917, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205512

