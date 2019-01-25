Health and care policy
The Carter review: how are hospitals measuring up?
Two years on from Lord Carter’s 2016 review of hospital efficiency, The Pharmaceutical Journal looks at the progress pharmacy departments in England are making towards meeting his challenging targets.
Carter review infographic
Source: JL / The Pharmaceutical Journal
To view the full infographic, click here. To read more about how individual hospitals are approaching the challenges set out in the Carter review, see our feature here.
Source: NHS Benchmarking Network
Outpatient dispensing services and supply chain management
Source: NHS Benchmarking Network
Source: NHS Benchmarking Network
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206050
