Health and care policy

The Carter review: how are hospitals measuring up?

The Pharmaceutical Journal25 JAN 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Two years on from Lord Carter’s 2016 review of hospital efficiency, The Pharmaceutical Journal looks at the progress pharmacy departments in England are making towards meeting his challenging targets. 

Source: JL / The Pharmaceutical Journal

To view the full infographic, click here. To read more about how individual hospitals are approaching the challenges set out in the Carter review, see our feature here.

carter review 2

Source: NHS Benchmarking Network

Acute hospital trusts in England are making good progress towards meeting Carter’s target of 80% of pharmacist resource being spent on clinical activities  

Data on outpatient dispensing services and supply chain management

Outpatient dispensing services and supply chain management

Source: NHS Benchmarking Network

The proportion of hospital pharmacy departments that outsource outpatient dispensing services has not increased and slow progress is being made on reaching Carter’s targets around supply chain management

Data on electronic prescribing and medicines administration, medicines expenditure and workforce

Source: NHS Benchmarking Network

There is wide variation among acute trusts in the proportion of prescriptions that are prescribed electronically. However, progress towards achieving Carter’s targets has been made despite little change in the size of the pharmacy workforce and its composition

 

 

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, January 2019, Vol 302, No 7921, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206050

