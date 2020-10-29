Digestive system diseases
Untangling IBS from IBD
Although they sound similar, share some symptoms and are not mutually exclusive, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease are two distinct conditions that require different approaches.
Download the full print version of the infographic here.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208495
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.£27.00Buy now
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics covers all aspects of drug use in renal failure. Shows the role of the pharmacist in patient care for chronic kidney disease.£38.00Buy now
Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists
An practical, integrated approach to the pathophysiological and pharmacotherapeutic principles underlying the treatment of disease.£54.00Buy now
Drugs and the Liver
Drugs and the Liver assists practitioners in making pragmatic choices for their patients. It enables you to assess liver function and covers the principles of drug use in liver disease.£38.00Buy now
Popular Medicines
An illustrated history of some of the most popular branded medicines. Includes colourful historical adverts and details of the medicine's formula and intended purpose.£22.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.