Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Digestive system diseases

Untangling IBS from IBD

The Pharmaceutical Journal29 OCT 2020By Julia Robinson
Julia Robinson

Julia Robinson

Corresponding Author

Julia Robinson is our clinical and science editor.

Although they sound similar, share some symptoms and are not mutually exclusive, irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease are two distinct conditions that require different approaches.

Oct 20 Infographic

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

IBD and IBS symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome summary

IBS Treatment

Inflammatory bowel disease summary

Ulcerative colitis summary

Crohns disease summary

IBD Treatment

 

References:

Sources: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; Crohn’s and Colitis UK; IBS Network; J Neurogastroenterol Motil 2017;23(2): 151–163; Gastroenterol Hepatol (N Y) 2017;13(1): 36–45.

Editorial advisers: Anja St.Clair Jones, consultant gastroenterology pharmacist, Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust; Mikin Patel, lead gastroenterology pharmacist, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Illustration: Alex Webber

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7942, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208495

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook

    Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook

    Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.

    £27.00Buy now
  • Introduction to Renal Therapeutics

    Introduction to Renal Therapeutics

    Introduction to Renal Therapeutics covers all aspects of drug use in renal failure. Shows the role of the pharmacist in patient care for chronic kidney disease.

    £38.00Buy now
  • Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists

    Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists

    An practical, integrated approach to the pathophysiological and pharmacotherapeutic principles underlying the treatment of disease.

    £54.00Buy now
  • Drugs and the Liver

    Drugs and the Liver

    Drugs and the Liver assists practitioners in making pragmatic choices for their patients. It enables you to assess liver function and covers the principles of drug use in liver disease.

    £38.00Buy now
  • Popular Medicines

    Popular Medicines

    An illustrated history of some of the most popular branded medicines. Includes colourful historical adverts and details of the medicine's formula and intended purpose.

    £22.00Buy now

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.