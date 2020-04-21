COVID-19 LATEST: 'Significant rise' in complaints to GPhC about pharmacists

The antibiotic, azithromycin, has replaced interferon beta, a protein that is produced by the body as a defensive response to viruses, in the UK-based Randomised evaluation of COVID-19 therapy (RECOVERY) trial.

According to the trial protocol, azithromycin is preferred over other macrolides because data suggest it has stronger immunomodulatory effects.

Patients in the azithromycin arm of the trial will be given 500mg doses by mouth (or nasogastric tube) or intravenously once daily for 10 days.

The trial is now also open to patients with a suspected SARS-Co-2 infection, having previously only been open to those with a proven infection. Patients who lack capacity to give consent, because of a medical condition, can now also be recruited using a legal representative.

Other changes to the RECOVERY trial protocol include an adjustment to the recommended corticosteroid for pregnant women to prednisolone 40 mg administered by mouth, instead of dexamethasone.