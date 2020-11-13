Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

sections

All pharmacists should consider a research fellowship

The Pharmaceutical Journal13 NOV 2020By Christine Bond

Christine Bond

Corresponding Author

Christine Bond (BPharm (Hons.), MEd, PhD, FRPharmS, FFRPS FFPH FRCPE) is Professor of Primary Care (Pharmacy) and Head of Centre of Academic Primary Care, University of Aberdeen. From 1996-2012 she was part time Consultant in Pharmaceutical Public Health (NHS Grampian). She has been awarded over 100 grants and has over 200 publications relating to a large portfolio of pharmacy practice research on the contribution of pharmacy to the evidence based cost effective use of medicines (prescribed and ‘OTC’), drug misuse, the community pharmacist-general practitioner interface and the wider health care agenda. She is Editor of the International Journal of Pharmacy Practice, she served as an elected member of the Scottish Board of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (RPSGB) for 10 years until summer 2009, she has served on several national Research Panels eg the Health Service Research Committee of the Scottish Office, the MRC College of Experts, the RPSGB Pharmacy Practice Research Trust Award panel, the Health Services and Pharmacy Practice Conference Panel. She is Chair of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain Expert Advisory Panel for Science. In 2010 she was awarded the Pharmas Lifetime Achievement Award.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author’s. If you would like to submit a letter to The Pharmaceutical Journal, please click here.

We like to think that the way healthcare is delivered in the UK, including the services we provide as pharmacists, is based on evidence; but, in reality, healthcare has been developed based on custom and practice.

Recognising this, in 2009, the US Institute of Medicine set a goal that by 2020, 90% of clinical decisions in the United States will be supported by accurate, timely and up-to-date clinical information, and will reflect the best available evidence to achieve the best patient outcomes[1]. It is not clear how close the United States is to meeting this target, and the current COVID-19 crisis illustrates how healthcare is always changing, and that there will always be demand for new evidence. And many pharmacists will have been involved in supporting COVID-19-related research.

However, COVID-19 is just one immediate area of concern and most pharmacists will be aware of other areas of their practice where they feel things could be done better — whether by changing treatment regimens or thinking about different ways of providing a service.

Many pharmacists are already looking critically at these areas with local audits and monitoring projects, but we also know that, compared with our colleagues in healthcare, most pharmacists do not see research as being a core part of their professional role, but as an add-on.

It is time to change that and, particularly, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s (RPS) Science and Research Committee would like to highlight the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) fellowship programme. The fellowship provides opportunities for clinicians to take time out from their usual role to undertake a piece of research in an area of their own practice — it allows them to explore something that they have identified as being suboptimal, to understand why and work out how to change it.

An NIHR fellowship is particularly attractive because pharmacists can continue their current employment, including their salary and benefits. There are various types of awards, ranging from training and pre-doctoral awards through to doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships.

Many pharmacists have already received these awards, and they are a credit to the profession. However, we need more people to apply and be similarly successful. The RPS is committed to fostering a culture that values and encourages research, and supports individuals in this endeavour. As always, we are available to give support and advice in the application stages, including mock interviews. Previous award holders have reported how useful this has all been.

Please do think seriously if this could be something you would consider, and get in touch with either the Science and Research Team at RPS (research@rpharms.com), or one of the recently appointed NIHR academic training advocates for pharmacy, such as Ian Maidment (i.maidment@aston.ac.uk) or David Alldred (d.p.alldred@leeds.ac.uk) to discuss further.

There is lots of useful information on the RPS research support pages. You can also read about an NIHR fellow’s personal experience of the fellowship.

Christine Bond, chair, Royal Pharmaceutical Society Science and Research Committee

References:

[1] Institute of Medicine (US) Roundtable on Evidence-Based Medicine. 2009. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US). ISBN-13: 978-0-309-11053-2

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7943, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208475

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.