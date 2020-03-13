Applications open for chief pharmaceutical officer's clinical fellow scheme 2020/2021

Applications for the chief pharmaceutical officer’s clinical fellow scheme 2020/2021 are now open, and UK pharmacists are encouraged to consider this unique opportunity to expand their professional skills.

The chief pharmaceutical officer’s clinical fellow scheme provides an opportunity for pharmacists to spend one year working closely with the most senior leaders and teams in national healthcare organisations. Fellows have the opportunity to develop a variety of skills, including leadership and management, research and analysis, communications, collaboration, project management and policy development. They will have the chance to work on range of projects, varying in scale and level of contribution.

The scheme is sponsored by Keith Ridge, chief pharmaceutical officer of NHS England and NHS Improvement, and is managed by the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management (FMLM). The scheme encourages multiprofessional working, with opportunities to collaborate with the national medical director’s clinical fellow scheme and the chief dental officers’ clinical fellow scheme, which are also managed by FMLM.

Within their host organisations, fellows will lead on projects that contribute to national healthcare priorities around medicines optimisation, patient safety, digitisation and pharmacy workforce training.

Applications are encouraged from all pharmacists, across all sectors.

The scheme for 2020/2021 is seeking applicants in March 2020 to commence in posts in September 2020. It is open to pharmacists aspiring to develop a range of leadership and personal skills, who wish to seek leadership positions in the future.

Applications are welcomed by pharmacists from all areas of pharmacy; who have a full registration with the General Pharmaceutical Council; have completed a minimum of three full revalidation cycles to demonstrate meeting the revalidation requirements in pharmacy practice, or the equivalent of three completed CPD cycles post registration; and do not hold, or have not, held a formal, established senior leadership role.

Full eligibility and selection criteria are available at www.fmlm.ac.uk.

Pharmacists interested in applying should be self-motivated, enthusiastic, adaptable and keen for a challenge.

Applications should be made through the FMLM website, where further information about the application process can also be found.

The recruitment timeline is shown below — please note that all dates are subject to change.

Timeline Stage 18 March 2020, 09:00 Applications close 20 March 2020 Candidates notified of shortlisting outcome 25 March 2020, 18:00–20:00 Host evening 30 March 2020, 09:00 Shortlisted candidates to submit post preferences 1 April 2020 Interviews 6 April 2020 Candidates notified of interview outcome 31 August 2020 Fellowship contract commences 7–16 September 2020 Induction programme

For more information, visit the FMLM website, follow FMLM on Twitter @FMLM_UK or search #CFSPharmacy

Amita Aggarwal, fellow, Health Education England, and Paul Wright, fellow, NHS Digital, on behalf of the chief pharmaceutical officer’s clinical fellows