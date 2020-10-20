Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Bravo to the pharmacist whose yellow card is making inhalers safer

The Pharmaceutical Journal20 OCT 2020

Reporting a risk to the Yellow Card scheme: do you think it’s worth it?

Well, one pharmacist obviously did. And it can make a difference.

In September 2020, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) shared that one pharmacist’s yellow card is helping to make an inhaler safer.

The concerned pharmacist, named as Jazz, reported a risk after “a patient nearly choked when accidentally inhaling their lung medication capsule through the wrong part of their inhaler”.

The MHRA investigated the issue and, agreeing with Jazz’s concern, worked with the manufacturer to improve the products’ safety information.

Well done, sir.

Dave Sharma, company director, Consilia Medica

You can report a suspected problem or incident regarding medicines and devices at: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ October 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208465

