Bravo to the pharmacist whose yellow card is making inhalers safer

Reporting a risk to the Yellow Card scheme: do you think it’s worth it?

Well, one pharmacist obviously did. And it can make a difference.

In September 2020, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) shared that one pharmacist’s yellow card is helping to make an inhaler safer.

The concerned pharmacist, named as Jazz, reported a risk after “a patient nearly choked when accidentally inhaling their lung medication capsule through the wrong part of their inhaler”.

The MHRA investigated the issue and, agreeing with Jazz’s concern, worked with the manufacturer to improve the products’ safety information.

Well done, sir.

Dave Sharma, company director, Consilia Medica