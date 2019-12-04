Community pharmacy careers are not inferior to those in other sectors
I read Ankit Thapar’s response to ‘Those “timid about inclusion” will not succeed, delegates hear at RPS’s first BAME event’ with interest.
While I am not in a position to challenge his assertions about the difficulties black, Asian and minority ethnic pharmacists face, I would like to challenge his assumption that we community pharmacists are somewhat second-class — he describes community pharmacists as having “end[ed] up in high-street retail pharmacy”.
May I assure Mr Thapar that my career in retail pharmacy was by my choice, despite offers from other pharmaceutical spheres. I now look back on more than 50 years of service to my community — available to my customers when needed — with some pride.
I cannot accept that any branch of pharmacy is superior to another, even if better remunerated.
Ruth Shaw, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207422
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.£33.00Buy now
Patient Care in Community Practice
Patient Care in Community Practice is a unique, practical guide for healthcare professionals or carers. Covers a range of non-medicinal products suitable for use at home.£22.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.£27.00Buy now
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice contains 600 practice-oriented pharmacy exam questions. Includes both open- and closed-book sections.£30.00Buy now
MCQs in Clinical Pharmacy
Four practice tests, each with 80 practice-oriented MCQs. Assess your knowledge of clinical issues, evaluative and analytical skills.£25.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.