Community pharmacy careers are not inferior to those in other sectors

I read Ankit Thapar’s response to ‘Those “timid about inclusion” will not succeed, delegates hear at RPS’s first BAME event’ with interest.

While I am not in a position to challenge his assertions about the difficulties black, Asian and minority ethnic pharmacists face, I would like to challenge his assumption that we community pharmacists are somewhat second-class — he describes community pharmacists as having “end[ed] up in high-street retail pharmacy”.

May I assure Mr Thapar that my career in retail pharmacy was by my choice, despite offers from other pharmaceutical spheres. I now look back on more than 50 years of service to my community — available to my customers when needed — with some pride.

I cannot accept that any branch of pharmacy is superior to another, even if better remunerated.

Ruth Shaw, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society