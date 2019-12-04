Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Community pharmacy careers are not inferior to those in other sectors

The Pharmaceutical Journal4 DEC 2019

I read Ankit Thapar’s response to ‘Those “timid about inclusion” will not succeed, delegates hear at RPS’s first BAME event’ with interest.

While I am not in a position to challenge his assertions about the difficulties black, Asian and minority ethnic pharmacists face, I would like to challenge his assumption that we community pharmacists are somewhat second-class — he describes community pharmacists as having “end[ed] up in high-street retail pharmacy”.

May I assure Mr Thapar that my career in retail pharmacy was by my choice, despite offers from other pharmaceutical spheres. I now look back on more than 50 years of service to my community — available to my customers when needed — with some pride.

I cannot accept that any branch of pharmacy is superior to another, even if better remunerated.

 

Ruth Shaw, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207422

