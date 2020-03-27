Could currently used vaccines protect against COVID-19?
Data published earlier in 2020 suggest that children are at lower risk of experiencing severe symptoms and mortality from COVID-19, as well as suggesting that risk seems to increase with age[1],[2].
I have a hypothesis that could explain this: children are being protected by the childhood vaccination programme.
Looking at China’s vaccination programme, at birth, infants receive two vaccines: the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects primarily against tuberculosis, and the hepatitis B vaccine.
BCG usually protects individuals for around 20 years, while the hepatitis B vaccine (which is administered in three doses: at birth, at one month and at six months) gives protection for around 10 years[3]. Perhaps other childhood vaccines, such as PV1 (vaccine against poliomylitis) offer this protection against the COVID-19.
With the current lack of vaccination against COVID-19, perhaps people aged over 20 years should be vaccinated with the hepatitis B vaccine. This age could be increased to 50 years, if that approach is not cost effective.
Souad Moumene, practice pharmacist, Manchester
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207845
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Dietary Supplements Pocket Companion
A pocket guide to the most commonly used dietary supplements, for the busy healthcare professional.£25.00Buy now
Tablet and Capsule Machine Instrumentation
A practical guide to the techniques and applications of instrumentation used in the tabletting and capsule filling process.£71.00Buy now
Aromatherapy Science
Science-based aromatherapy information for healthcare professionals. Includes monographs on the commonly used essential oils.£43.00Buy now
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference provides reliable, unbiased and evaluated information on drugs and medicines used throughout the world.£570.00Buy now
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions 2
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions 2 features more than 400 entirely new, closed book and calculation questions. It can be used in conjunction with the previous volume or on its own. All questions are in line with current GPhC guidance, enabling you to prepare for the pharmaceutical pre-registration exam with confidence.£35.00Buy now
Readers' comments (2)
john ellis27 MAR 2020 18:25
In the UK the BCG vaccine is not currently part of the routine childhood schedule. It is only offered to those who are at higher risk of TB. The difference is most likely down to the general health and better immune response of younger persons.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Alistair Bolt29 MAR 2020 12:45
I'e been thinking for a while about immunostimulants to reduce the likely effects of the virus causing Covid-19.
The BCG vaccine may do that, and may be an option to start before a tailored vaccine is available
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment