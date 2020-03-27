Could currently used vaccines protect against COVID-19?

Data published earlier in 2020 suggest that children are at lower risk of experiencing severe symptoms and mortality from COVID-19, as well as suggesting that risk seems to increase with age[1],[2].

I have a hypothesis that could explain this: children are being protected by the childhood vaccination programme.

Looking at China’s vaccination programme, at birth, infants receive two vaccines: the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects primarily against tuberculosis, and the hepatitis B vaccine.

BCG usually protects individuals for around 20 years, while the hepatitis B vaccine (which is administered in three doses: at birth, at one month and at six months) gives protection for around 10 years[3]. Perhaps other childhood vaccines, such as PV1 (vaccine against poliomylitis) offer this protection against the COVID-19.

With the current lack of vaccination against COVID-19, perhaps people aged over 20 years should be vaccinated with the hepatitis B vaccine. This age could be increased to 50 years, if that approach is not cost effective.

Souad Moumene, practice pharmacist, Manchester

