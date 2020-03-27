Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Could currently used vaccines protect against COVID-19?

The Pharmaceutical Journal27 MAR 2020

Data published earlier in 2020 suggest that children are at lower risk of experiencing severe symptoms and mortality from COVID-19, as well as suggesting that risk seems to increase with age[1],[2].

I have a hypothesis that could explain this: children are being protected by the childhood vaccination programme.

Looking at China’s vaccination programme, at birth, infants receive two vaccines: the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects primarily against tuberculosis, and the hepatitis B vaccine.

BCG usually protects individuals for around 20 years, while the hepatitis B vaccine (which is administered in three doses: at birth, at one month and at six months) gives protection for around 10 years[3]. Perhaps other childhood vaccines, such as PV1 (vaccine against poliomylitis) offer this protection against the COVID-19.

With the current lack of vaccination against COVID-19, perhaps people aged over 20 years should be vaccinated with the hepatitis B vaccine. This age could be increased to 50 years, if that approach is not cost effective.

Souad Moumene, practice pharmacist, Manchester

References:

[1] Dong Y, Mo X, Hu Y et al. Pediatrics. 2020; In press. doi: 10.1542/peds.2020-0702 

[2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2020. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6912e2.htm?s_cid=mm6912e2_w (accessed March 2020)

[3] Hu Y & Chen Y. Int J Environ Res Public Health 2017;14(7). doi: 10.3390/ijerph14070758

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ March 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207845

Readers' comments (2)

  • john ellis27 MAR 2020 18:25

    In the UK the BCG vaccine is not currently part of the routine childhood schedule. It is only offered to those who are at higher risk of TB. The difference is most likely down to the general health and better immune response of younger persons.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • Alistair Bolt29 MAR 2020 12:45

    I'e been thinking for a while about immunostimulants to reduce the likely effects of the virus causing Covid-19.
    The BCG vaccine may do that, and may be an option to start before a tailored vaccine is available

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.