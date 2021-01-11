COVID-19 vaccine: let’s be honest about serendipity in clinical trials
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author’s. If you would like to submit a letter to The Pharmaceutical Journal, please click here.
After the Pfizer/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was announced to confer more than 90% effectiveness, the news of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s vaccine seemed a bit flat. This vaccine has 70% efficacy, “on average”. One trial gave half a dose and then, one month later, a full dose. Dig a little deeper, and this regime was owing to a “dosing error”. The efficacy of the vaccine rose to 90%. A head of communications at AstraZeneca called this a “useful mistake” as this dosing regimen was not planned.
What does this say? Well, it particularly highlights the role of serendipity, but it also questions some of the fundamental ethical principles of clinical research, as announcements get made before close scrutiny of the data. It would appear that only a small number of (lower-aged) subjects received the half dose. Without making The Pharmaceutical Journal read like Private Eye, it would appear that key details will be glossed over in order to not stop a press release going out. There needs to be greater transparency and closer scrutiny of the data before we all start patting each other’s backs.
Dave Sharma, company director, Consilia Medica Ltd
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2021.20208662
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Clinical Pharmacokinetics
A practical guide to the use of pharmacokinetic principles in clinical practice. Includes case studies with questions and answers.£33.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Toxicology
Explains the methodology and requirements of pre-clinical safety assessments of new medicines. Includes registration requirements and pharmacovigilance.£40.00Buy now
MCQs in Clinical Pharmacy
Four practice tests, each with 80 practice-oriented MCQs. Assess your knowledge of clinical issues, evaluative and analytical skills.£25.00Buy now
Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists
An practical, integrated approach to the pathophysiological and pharmacotherapeutic principles underlying the treatment of disease.£54.00Buy now
Introduction to Clinical Pharmaceutics (An)
This unique textbook covers the role of basic pharmaceutics in clinical outcomes and in explaining the behaviour of medicines in the body.£27.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.