Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

sections

I often confuse my plain white tablets — shouldn't they have markings?

The Pharmaceutical Journal7 JAN 2021

I am simply an ordinary patient of my local GP practice. I have several medical conditions controlled by a considerable number of tablet medications of various shapes, colours and sizes. I normally sort these into daily doses for seven days.

Today, I noticed my morning intake of tablets was one short of what it should be. The problem was that several of the tablets were simply plain white with no markings, and so it was impossible to determine which was the missing tablet.

This is likely to be a problem encountered by many patients — what is the pharmaceutical industry doing to bring about an internationally-recognised system of tablet markings?

Barry Oakley, patient

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ January 2021 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2021.20208695

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.