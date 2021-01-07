I often confuse my plain white tablets — shouldn't they have markings?
I am simply an ordinary patient of my local GP practice. I have several medical conditions controlled by a considerable number of tablet medications of various shapes, colours and sizes. I normally sort these into daily doses for seven days.
Today, I noticed my morning intake of tablets was one short of what it should be. The problem was that several of the tablets were simply plain white with no markings, and so it was impossible to determine which was the missing tablet.
This is likely to be a problem encountered by many patients — what is the pharmaceutical industry doing to bring about an internationally-recognised system of tablet markings?
Barry Oakley, patient
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2021.20208695
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics - Drug Delivery and Targeting
Pharmaceutics: Drug Delivery and Targeting systematically reviews important concepts for drug delivery systems and targeting of drugs.£28.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics - Dosage Form and Design
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics – Dosage Form and Design removes the complexity from the major dosage forms that are commonly encountered by pharmacists in professional practice.£28.00Buy now
Handbook of Drug Administration via Enteral Feeding Tubes
All you need to know about prescribing or administering drugs via enteral feeding tubes. Over 400 drug monographs as well as facts to inform clinical decision making.£54.00Buy now
Introducing Palliative Care (IPC 5)
A key resource for students, covering the recommended palliative curriculum for medical undergraduates.£25.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.