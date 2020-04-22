Real respect for patients is having respect for their morals, despite your own
I was very pleased to see the article ‘Refusing to supply emergency hormonal contraception undermines our profession — no pharmacist should do it’, by Cathy Cooke in the March 2020 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal.
For a succinct view of this matter, may I also refer readers to my letter to The Pharmaceutical Journal, on 6 February 2017.
As I stated then, “real respect for patients should entail respect for their moral code also, as long as they are seeking a service the pharmacy is qualified and indeed contracted to provide. Belief is belief — not immutable fact. To insist that you are right and everyone else is wrong leads you down a dangerous road.”
Brian Curwain, Lymington, Hampshire
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207910
