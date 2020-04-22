Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Real respect for patients is having respect for their morals, despite your own

The Pharmaceutical Journal22 APR 2020By Brian Curwain

Brian Curwain

Corresponding Author

Dr B. P. Curwain, MRPharmS

I was very pleased to see the article ‘Refusing to supply emergency hormonal contraception undermines our profession — no pharmacist should do it’, by Cathy Cooke in the March 2020 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal.

For a succinct view of this matter, may I also refer readers to my letter to The Pharmaceutical Journal, on 6 February 2017.

As I stated then, “real respect for patients should entail respect for their moral code also, as long as they are seeking a service the pharmacy is qualified and indeed contracted to provide. Belief is belief — not immutable fact. To insist that you are right and everyone else is wrong leads you down a dangerous road.”

 

Brian Curwain, Lymington, Hampshire

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ April 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207910

