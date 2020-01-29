Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Regulator committed to breaking down the profession's barriers to those with disabilities

The Pharmaceutical Journal29 JAN 2020

I was very sorry to read about the author’s experiences in their blog ‘How the pharmacy profession disregarded me and my disability and why it must change’. The author, who wished to remain anonymous, should not have had to face these barriers during their education and training, or career.

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) is committed to promoting equality, valuing diversity and being inclusive in all its work. Throughout the education and training process, we are clear that all students and trainees should be offered reasonable adjustments, where necessary. The GPhC also has a robust system in place for the registration assessment, in which candidates can apply for reasonable adjustments.

Similarly, once qualified, a pharmacist can expect reasonable adjustments to be offered by their employer, as required in legislation.

In 2019, the GPhC consulted on new standards for the initial education and training of pharmacists, which strengthened requirements for the schools of pharmacy and training providers to meet in relation to equality, diversity and inclusion.

It is also currently developing a new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy and would encourage the author or anyone who has had a similar experience to get in contact, in confidence, via communications@pharmacyregulation.org so that we can learn from these experiences and reflect this learning in the new strategy.

 

Duncan Rudkin, chief executive, General Pharmaceutical Council

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ January 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207618

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

RPS publications

Pharmaceutical Press is the publishing division of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, and is a leading provider of authoritative pharmaceutical information used throughout the world.

Visit rpharms.com

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.