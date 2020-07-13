Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

We always used to put returned medicines to good use if it was appropriate

The Pharmaceutical Journal13 JUL 2020

I appreciated the article ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to allow medicines reuse: we must not waste this opportunity to counter our throwaway culture’ in the June 2020 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal.

When I started work in retail pharmacy back in 1962, it was normal practice for patients to return any unused medicines — and, if appropriate, we reused them. I don’t recall any problems. Those were the days.

 

Cynthia McIntosh, retired pharmacist, Kent

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7939, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208169

