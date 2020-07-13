We always used to put returned medicines to good use if it was appropriate
I appreciated the article ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to allow medicines reuse: we must not waste this opportunity to counter our throwaway culture’ in the June 2020 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal.
When I started work in retail pharmacy back in 1962, it was normal practice for patients to return any unused medicines — and, if appropriate, we reused them. I don’t recall any problems. Those were the days.
Cynthia McIntosh, retired pharmacist, Kent
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208169
