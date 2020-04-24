I write as a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) since 1968. At that time, and for many years after, The Pharmaceutical Journal was a vibrant, interesting and informative publication, well suited to the needs of the membership, including community pharmacists. It has been said that the health of a professional publication can be measured by the letters to the editor, and debate that the content leads to. In this Journal used to excel; but not now.

The Pharmaceutical Journal has become a publication, and organ of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, with little or no content of interest to the community pharmacist. It has become publication most suited to academics and the hospital sector. Regrettably, letters from practising community pharmacists are few and far between. In that respect the Journal is failing. I no longer look forward to my weekly — now monthly — source of information and professional stimulation.

But I digress from the real reason for this communication. As a retired pharmacist whose career spanned community, hospital, administrative and NHS negotiating roles, I wonder why I remain a member when the RPS does little or nothing for retired pharmacists.

In fact, I fail to find a single compelling reason to remain a member. There are no local branch meetings anymore and community pharmacy is now a rat race to accumulate FP10s with little or no interest by current community pharmacists in their patients.

You may ask why I remain a member. For one reason only: the cost of the retired membership fee is less than the discount I receive from my private health insurer as a consequence of membership.

I am disappointed in the profession I have been a member of for over 50 years.

David Kent, retired pharmacist, Hertfordshire