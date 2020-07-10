A brave new world? Share your ideas on post-pandemic pharmacy in our writing competition

Source: Mclean/Shutterstock.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges that the health service has faced, radically altering society and our attitudes to what is most important. But what about pharmacy?

Which aspects of the pandemic would you like to forget, and which would you like to retain? Is the pandemic a tragedy for pharmacy, or a bright new beginning? We want to hear views, opinions and ideas from all corners of the pharmacy profession.

So that’s why The Pharmaceutical Journal is now accepting entries for its annual writing competition, and we want you to write about your new vision for pharmacy in a post-pandemic world, in 500 words or fewer.



Perhaps you would like to write a short story about what you learnt being a pharmacist on the front line; a poem on helping patients in an era of social distancing; a call to arms for more respect for pharmacy or better protection for ethnic minority pharmacists; or even an observational piece on the science behind COVID-19 or how pharmacies have coped around the world.

We welcome any contribution: factual or fictional, serious or comedic, moving or acerbic. This is an extraordinary time of change for everyone in pharmacy and we would like to recognise writing that inspires, amuses and makes people think.

The best entries will be published in The Pharmaceutical Journal and the winner will receive a Google Home smart speaker worth around £89. There will also be a special prize for the best entry from a pharmacy trainee/student.

Good luck and be as creative as you can — we very much look forward to reading your entries.