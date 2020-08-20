Writing competition 2020
NOW EXTENDED: A brave new world? Share your ideas on post-pandemic pharmacy in our writing competition
Flex your creative skills and enter our annual writing competition this year.
Source: Mclean/Shutterstock.com
The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges that the health service has faced, radically altering society and our attitudes to what is most important. But what about pharmacy?
Which aspects of the pandemic would you like to forget, and which would you like to retain? Is the pandemic a tragedy for pharmacy, or a bright new beginning? We want to hear views, opinions and ideas from all corners of the pharmacy profession.
So that’s why The Pharmaceutical Journal is now accepting entries for its annual writing competition, and we want you to write about your new vision for pharmacy in a post-pandemic world, in 500 words or fewer.
Perhaps you would like to write a short story about what you learnt being a pharmacist on the front line; a poem on helping patients in an era of social distancing; a call to arms for more respect for pharmacy or better protection for ethnic minority pharmacists; or even an observational piece on the science behind COVID-19 or how pharmacies have coped around the world.
We welcome any contribution: factual or fictional, serious or comedic, moving or acerbic. This is an extraordinary time of change for everyone in pharmacy and we would like to recognise writing that inspires, amuses and makes people think.
The best entries will be published in The Pharmaceutical Journal and the winner will receive a Google Home smart speaker worth around £89. There will also be a special prize for the best entry from a pharmacy trainee/student.
Good luck and be as creative as you can — we very much look forward to reading your entries.
‘Post-pandemic pharmacy: a brave new world?’: competition rules
- The competition is open to all pharmacists, trainees and pharmacy students around the world.
- Entries must be emailed to Abigail James, opinion editor, at: abigail.james@rpharms.com by 26 August 2020. Entries should be no longer than 500 words. You should include your name, job title, where you work and a portrait photograph.
- All submissions must contain original material and must not have been previously published or accepted for publication prior to submission. Promotion of other companies or websites is not allowed.
- Please evidence any figures and provide suitable references for important facts in the article, where appropriate.
- The editorial team at The Pharmaceutical Journal have the final say on the winners of this competition. By submitting your entry, you are granting permission for us to publish and use the content as we see fit. Competition entries cannot be revised once submitted.
- In order to ensure impartial judging, we are unable to accept entries from employees of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.
- All authors will be asked to ensure that any patient details are changed to ensure confidentiality.
**PLEASE NOTE: DEADLINE NOW EXTENDED TO MIDNIGHT ON 26 AUGUST 2020**
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208134
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
BNF and British National Formulary for Children
Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and British National Formulary for Children, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£138.50Buy now
BNF and British National Formulary for Children
Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and British National Formulary for Children, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£262.50Buy now
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.£33.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Toxicology
Explains the methodology and requirements of pre-clinical safety assessments of new medicines. Includes registration requirements and pharmacovigilance.£40.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.£27.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.