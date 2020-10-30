Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Writing competition 2020

Post-pandemic pharmacy: a brave new world? (audio)

The Pharmaceutical Journal30 OCT 2020

Those shortlisted for our writing prize this year read out their entries and we announce the winners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges that the health service has faced, radically altering society and our attitudes to what is most important.

But what about pharmacy? Which aspects of the pandemic would you like to forget, and which would you like to retain? Is the pandemic a tragedy for pharmacy, or a bright new beginning? 

We asked our readers to creatively explore these questions and their visions for pharmacy in a post-pandemic world, in 500 words or fewer. This is an extraordinary time of change for everyone in pharmacy, and we wanted to read short stories, poems or observational pieces that inspired, moved or made us think.

We had more than 30 entries this year — all of a very high standard. In this podcast, we hear our shortlisted entrants read their entries and we announce the winners. Hosted by executive editor Nigel Praities and opinion editor Abigail James, it also gives an insight into what we really liked about those entries and why we chose them.

Look out for the announcement of another writing competition in spring 2021, but in the meantime, if you wish to write for us, please send your ideas to Abigail at: correspondence@pharmaceutical-journal.com

Producer: Geoff Marsh

Read all the shortlisted entries

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ October 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208497

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary images

  • Writers competition online 3x2

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.