COVID-19 vaccines: your questions answered (audio, part 2)

We answer another set of readers’ questions on COVID-19 vaccines and how the UK vaccination programme is being rolled out.

With three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the UK, the focus is now shifting towards how the vaccination programme is being rolled out.

In its ‘UK COVID-19 vaccines delivery plan’, published on 11 January 2021, the government said that, by the end of January 2021, two million people per week in England will be vaccinated from 206 hospital hubs, 1,200 local vaccination service sites — run by primary care networks and community pharmacies — and 50 vaccination centres located in large-scale sites, such as football stadiums.

In Scotland and Wales, there are similar targets, with community pharmacies expected to enter into local arrangements with their health boards to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

This podcast picks up where we left off in our previous podcast, answering a new set of readers’ questions submitted through the PJ website and social media. They include the following:

What are the licensed dose intervals for COVID-19 vaccines?

Can you have it if you get anaphylaxis to penicillin?

How can pharmacists assure the public on the safety of the vaccine?

When will community pharmacy staff be eligible for vaccination?

Is there any plan for locums to get the necessary training?

Does the flu vaccine affect the COVID-19 vaccine?

Are there any effects on fertility from the COVID-19 vaccines?

Nigel Praities, executive editor; Dawn Connelly, features editor; and Julia Robinson, clinical and science editor, attempt to answer these questions using the latest available information and the help of some external experts: Steve Griffin, associate professor in the school of medicine at the University of Leeds; Fazila Jumabhoy, lead pharmacist for Central North Leeds Primary Care Network; and John Tregoning, a reader in respiratory disease at Imperial College London.

This episode was produced by Geoff Marsh.

Links to Phase 3 trial data Pfizer/BioNTech Oxford/AstraZeneca Information for healthcare professionals Pfizer/BioNTech Oxford/AstraZeneca Summary of product characteristics Pfizer/BioNTech Locum training information We are still awaiting a response from Public Health England on this.

