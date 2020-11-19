Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Prescribing

Appropriate prescribing practices and considerations: a hospital pharmacist’s perspective (audio)

The Pharmaceutical Journal19 NOV 2020

This podcast, sponsored by Colonis Pharma, outlines how pharmacists can implement age-appropriate prescribing and choose the right formulation in practice.

colonis pjcontentstudio

Sponsored by Colonis Pharma and produced by PJ Content Studio

Ensuring appropriate prescribing practices are adopted is one of the most important features of a healthcare professional’s day-to-day life.

Making this happen in practice is not easy, as healthcare professionals need to keep up to date with the latest research and best practice underpinning clinical prescribing choices.

Pharmacists occupy an interesting middle ground between clinical practice and research and, therefore, are uniquely placed to navigate the complex issues associated with appropriate prescribing practice, combining scientific knowledge with practical experience.

This podcast with Alastair Paterson, a neuro-disability pharmacist, provides a powerful insight into meeting the needs of children through age-appropriate prescribing practices, including:

  • Effective dosing — how it applies in everyday life on the ward;
  • Prescribing guidance — closing the evidence practice gap;
  • Age-appropriate prescribing— adding value through formulation choice;
  • Avoiding quick fixes — the challenges associated with tablet crushing and patch cutting; and
  • Drug design — closing the loop between clinicians and drug companies. 

Prescribing information

Glycopyrronium Bromide 1mg/5mL oral solution is licensed in the UK for the symptomatic treatment of severe sialorrhoea in children and adolescents aged 3 years and older with chronic neurological disorders.

To view the prescribing information see: www.colonis.co.uk/media/2118/sep-2020-glyco-pi.pdf

For adverse event reporting go to www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard

For further information please contact medinfo@colonis.co.uk

 

Job number: UK-CPL-061-522; date of preparation: September 2020

 

Disclosures and conflicts of interest

Alastair Paterson has received a fee for his time participating in this podcast, produced by the PJ Content Studio on behalf of Colonis Pharma. The Pharmaceutical Journal editorial team were not involved in the production of this content.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ November 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208365

Have your say

