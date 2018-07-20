Like GPs and NHS employees, community pharmacists should have access to mental health support

Many pharmacists complain of stress, and prolonged stress leads to serious health and wellbeing problems. Pharmacists have been known to drink or smoke more, snap at colleagues and customers, and withdraw themselves. They may have difficulty concentrating and making decisions, and be prone to worry.

The NHS recognises that the health of staff has an impact on patient care. NHS Employers says that it is “working with NHS England and NHS Improvement to offer increased support for NHS staff to improve their health and wellbeing”. And the NHS Health and Wellbeing Framework, launched in May 2018, advises organisations on how they can plan and deliver a staff health and wellbeing plan.

General practice has the NHS GP Health Service: one of many measures announced to alleviate pressure on general practice, a direct result of the pay settlement following the GP Forward View.

What is good for GPs could also be good for community pharmacy. I demand that the new contract for community pharmacy includes adequate resources to allow a framework similar to the NHS Health and Wellbeing Framework to be implemented in community pharmacies. As well as focusing on traditional illness, stress, depression and burnout, the framework should take a positive approach in recognising pharmacists’ resilience.

An important condition of the granting of the contract should be that the contractor will adhere to all the conditions including the NHS framework, so that pharmacist health and wellbeing is delivered to the same standard as GPs and NHS employees.

While there is anecdotal evidence of stress overwhelming pharmacists, neither the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) nor contractor’s organisations — the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, the National Pharmacy Association, the Company Chemists’ Association and the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies — appear to have taken action to highlight the problem to the NHS.

There hasn’t been enough thought on or investment in the provision of health and wellbeing care for pharmacists, and I will work tirelessly to correct this omission.

As an elected member of the RPS’s English Pharmacy Board, I want to secure a debate about stress in pharmacy, with special focus on community pharmacy as it is, in some ways, out of the remit of the NHS. The health and wellbeing of pharmacists should now be a remit of the newly appointed director of pharmacy and membership services at the RPS.

The RPS has no direct role in negotiations about community pharmacy services payments, but it has a clear role in ensuring that factors affecting the quality of service offered by pharmacists are of the highest quality. The shape of the contract, and stress at work, undermines that quality, so the RPS must act with urgency to protect pharmacy professionals and the public.

Hemant Patel, member, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society