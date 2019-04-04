Advising patients to check practitioners who are not regulated by law
Imagine this scenario. You are chatting to someone in your pharmacy about an ailment and out of the blue they say: “My friend had acupuncture — would you recommend it?” How would you respond? The Professional Standards Authority (PSA) knows, from its research with GPs, that when it comes to treatments delivered by practitioners who are not regulated by law, there is no simple answer.
The PSA is an independent oversight body for professional healthcare regulation, tasked by parliament to:
- Report on the performance of the nine statutory regulators, such as the General Pharmaceutical Council;
- Review all decisions by made fitness-to-practise tribunals;
- Run an accreditation programme for voluntary registers of practitioners (whose occupations are not regulated by law).
It is the latter that we are writing to you about today. Let’s go back to that person in your pharmacy asking about acupuncture. What would you say? Remember, the healthcare practitioner who administers the acupuncture does not need to be registered, which means their practice does not have to be regulated or overseen in any official capacity. And acupuncturists are not unique in this regard. Many healthcare occupations are unregulated.
So, what does this mean? Unless the public know what to check for, they may be handing over their hard-earned money to a practitioner who has no training and qualifications, who has no insurance should something go wrong and who has never considered signing up to a code of ethics. But if they had chosen their practitioner from registers accredited by the PSA, these things (and others) would have been checked and verified. It is quick and easy to check if a practitioner is on an accredited register at: www.checkapractitioner.com
Our mission is to spread the word about accredited registers, which provide primary care practitioners across the UK the tools to advise people who are not sure where to seek advice. We know from market research that there is a belief that ‘someone’ is regulating all healthcare practitioners, but it is simply not true.
Find out more about accredited registers at: www.professionalstandards.org.uk/what-we-do/accredited-registers.
Roisin Fairfax, head of accreditation, Professional Standards Authority
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206315
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Drugs in Use
Optimise drug therapy for your patients. These case studies help you bridge the gap between theoretical medicines knowledge and practical applications.£43.00Buy now
Sport and Exercise Medicine for Pharmacists
All the information you need to provide patients with evidence-based advice on sports and exercise related health matters.£27.00Buy now
Application and Review of Pediatric Pharmacotherapy
Increase your understanding of pharmacotherapy prescribed to pediatric patients with these realistic case studies.£33.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice covers key legislation affecting pharmacy and the pharmacist practitioner.£25.00Buy now
Pharmacy and Medicines Law in Ireland
This practical textbook covers all aspects of current pharmacy and medicines law in Ireland.£40.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.