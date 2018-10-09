Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Call for submissions on polypharmacy and medicines optimisation

Clinical Pharmacist9 OCT 2018By Nigel Praities
Nigel Praities

Nigel Praities

Corresponding Author
, Michael Dowdall
Michael Dowdall

Michael Dowdall

Corresponding Author

Michael is responsible for our CPD, learning and review and research articles.

Clinical Pharmacist today invites article submissions to showcase current and best practice in the area of polypharmacy and medicines optimisation.

This area is an increasing policy focus around the world, with the World Health Organization aiming to reduce severe avoidable medication related harm by 50% globally over five years since 2017[1].

In the UK, around half of people aged 75 years take five or more medicines, and avoidable adverse drug reactions cause an estimated 712 deaths each year[2],[3].

Articles covering the following topics are of particular interest:

  • Evidence of current best practice and management of patients across all sectors (primary, secondary and care homes) relating to both ‘appropriate’ and ‘inappropriate’ polypharmacy;
  • Innovative policies or schemes that seek to reduce patient harm from polypharmacy or medication errors;
  • The use of tools and technologies to improve medication use or reduce harm;
  • Schemes that aim to increase patient activation and/or knowledge about their medicines;
  • Demonstration of the impact of pharmacists and pharmacy professionals in preventing medicines-related harm and/or deprescribing.

Article types accepted by Clinical Pharmacist include research, reviews, perspectives, insight, CPD and short communications (for more information refer to our author guidelines).

Technical information

Clinical Pharmacist provides credible, authoritative and high-quality resources on the clinical management of disease in relation to medicines and up-to-date information about advances in pharmacy and drug development.

Articles and ideas for potential articles should be submitted by email to submitcp@rpharms.com, with a cover letter explaining the importance of the work for the audience and clearly stating that the submission is in response to this call. All articles must be received by January 2019.

It is envisaged that articles submitted in response to this call and accepted for publication will be published under a ‘Special Report’ on www.pharmaceutical-journal.com.

 

Nigel Praities, executive editor, and Michael Dowdall, senior editor, research and learning, at Pharmaceutical Journal Publications

References:

[1] World Health Organization. Medication Without Harm: WHO’s Third Global Patient Safety Challenge. 2017. Available at: http://www.who.int/patientsafety/medication-safety/en/ (accessed October 2018)

[2] Gao L, Maidment I, Matthews F et al. Medication usage change in older people (65+) in England over 20 years: findings from CFAS I and CFAS II. Age Ageing 2018;47:220–225. doi: 10.1093/ageing/afx158

[3] Elliott R, Camacho E, Campbell F et al. Prevalence and economic burden of medication errors in the NHS in England. 2018. Available at: http://www.eepru.org.uk/prevalence-and-economic-burden-of-medication-errors-in-the-nhs-in-england-2/ (accessed October 2018)

Citation: Clinical Pharmacist, October 2018, Vol 10, No 10, online | DOI: 10.1211/CP.2018.20205544

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £133.00Buy now
  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £252.00Buy now
  • International Research in Healthcare

    International Research in Healthcare

    Guidance for students or researchers undertaking a multi-centre research project in health services, medicines use and professional practice.

    £38.00Buy now
  • Drugs in Use

    Drugs in Use

    Optimise drug therapy for your patients. These case studies help you bridge the gap between theoretical medicines knowledge and practical applications.

    £43.00Buy now
  • Pharmaceutical Toxicology

    Pharmaceutical Toxicology

    Explains the methodology and requirements of pre-clinical safety assessments of new medicines. Includes registration requirements and pharmacovigilance.

    £40.00Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.