Celebrating the class of 1979 Portsmouth pharmacy graduates
This year, 2019, marks 40 years since the 1976 intake at the University of Portsmouth School of Pharmacy finished their course and began their preregistration year. If anyone is free to meet up in Portsmouth on 13 July or 14 July 2019, please correspond with Martyn Hudson at stridingedge@ntlworld.com.
Martyn Hudson, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206647
