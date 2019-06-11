Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Celebrating the class of 1979 Portsmouth pharmacy graduates

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 JUN 2019

This year, 2019, marks 40 years since the 1976 intake at the University of Portsmouth School of Pharmacy finished their course and began their preregistration year. If anyone is free to meet up in Portsmouth on 13 July or 14 July 2019, please correspond with Martyn Hudson at stridingedge@ntlworld.com.

Martyn Hudson, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, June 2019, Vol 302, No 7926, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206647

Top Stories

