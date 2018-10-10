Community pharmacy is not the only sector to be affected by Brexit
Following the UK general election in 2017, The Pharmaceutical Journal ran an article asking several pharmacists for their thoughts on the result (2017;298:351–353). One pharmacist worked in a GP surgery, but the remainder all worked in community pharmacy. I wrote to the journal then (2017;299:41) to complain that it is difficult to get many of my hospital colleagues to join the Royal Pharmaceutical Society as they perceive it as being dominated by community pharmacy, and this article would not have helped. I did get a reply below my article agreeing it was a valid point and a wider perspective would be taken in the future. Lo and behold, in the August edition of The Pharmaceutical Journal, there is an article titled ‘Stockpiles, shortages and supply chains: what a no-deal Brexit might mean for pharmacy’ (2018;301:81–83) and yet again it ignores hospital pharmacy and academia, both of which will also be affected.
When is the journal going to realise that the profession is more than community pharmacy when it comes to general issues like Brexit?
Ray Lyon, chief pharmacist, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
Thank you very much for getting in touch on this issue, Ray. We always aim to cover all areas of pharmacy and Brexit is likely to have a big impact across the profession. We’ll do our best to make sure that voices from all sectors of pharmacy practice are heard.
— The Pharmaceutical Journal
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205570
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Integrated Pharmacy Case Studies
Over 90 case studies based on real life patient-care scenarios. Each case includes learning outcomes and references.£47.00Buy now
Pharmacy and the US Health Care System
A complete source of current information about the US health care system. Includes concise reports on trends, regulations, policy and finances.£49.00Buy now
Paediatric Drug Handling
Written for new pharmaceutical scientists, this book provides a background in paediatric pharmacy and a comprehensive introduction to children's medication.£33.00Buy now
Physicochemical Principles of Pharmacy
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.£48.00Buy now
Clinical Pharmacy Pocket Companion
An A-Z pocket book containing concise and practical pharmaceutical information for busy clinical pharmacists.£33.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.