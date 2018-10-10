Community pharmacy is not the only sector to be affected by Brexit

Following the UK general election in 2017, The Pharmaceutical Journal ran an article asking several pharmacists for their thoughts on the result (2017;298:351–353). One pharmacist worked in a GP surgery, but the remainder all worked in community pharmacy. I wrote to the journal then (2017;299:41) to complain that it is difficult to get many of my hospital colleagues to join the Royal Pharmaceutical Society as they perceive it as being dominated by community pharmacy, and this article would not have helped. I did get a reply below my article agreeing it was a valid point and a wider perspective would be taken in the future. Lo and behold, in the August edition of The Pharmaceutical Journal, there is an article titled ‘Stockpiles, shortages and supply chains: what a no-deal Brexit might mean for pharmacy’ (2018;301:81–83) and yet again it ignores hospital pharmacy and academia, both of which will also be affected.

When is the journal going to realise that the profession is more than community pharmacy when it comes to general issues like Brexit?

Ray Lyon, chief pharmacist, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust