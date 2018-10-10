Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Community pharmacy is not the only sector to be affected by Brexit

The Pharmaceutical Journal10 OCT 2018

Following the UK general election in 2017, The Pharmaceutical Journal ran an article asking several pharmacists for their thoughts on the result (2017;298:351–353). One pharmacist worked in a GP surgery, but the remainder all worked in community pharmacy. I wrote to the journal then (2017;299:41) to complain that it is difficult to get many of my hospital colleagues to join the Royal Pharmaceutical Society as they perceive it as being dominated by community pharmacy, and this article would not have helped. I did get a reply below my article agreeing it was a valid point and a wider perspective would be taken in the future. Lo and behold, in the August edition of The Pharmaceutical Journal, there is an article titled ‘Stockpiles, shortages and supply chains: what a no-deal Brexit might mean for pharmacy’ (2018;301:81–83) and yet again it ignores hospital pharmacy and academia, both of which will also be affected.

When is the journal going to realise that the profession is more than community pharmacy when it comes to general issues like Brexit?

Ray Lyon, chief pharmacist, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Thank you very much for getting in touch on this issue, Ray. We always aim to cover all areas of pharmacy and Brexit is likely to have a big impact across the profession. We’ll do our best to make sure that voices from all sectors of pharmacy practice are heard.

— The Pharmaceutical Journal

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, October 2018, Vol 301, No 7918, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205570

