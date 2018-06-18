Community pharmacy is the safety net for risky prescribing
In response to The Pharmaceutical Journal’s editorial, ‘Securing the best deal for pharmacy’, published in May 2018, I agree that community pharmacy has a big part to play in reducing drug errors.
Community pharmacy teams across the country have already demonstrated that they can improve gastrointestinal safety for patients prescribed NSAIDs. Not only can they drive improvement in the new safety metrics on co-prescribing proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), but also we know that gastrointestinal bleeds happen because patients do not take their PPI (for all sorts of reasons), even though they have been prescribed. Additionally, some people inadvertently take two NSAIDs, one prescribed and one that they have purchased. The patient focus and a wider medicines optimisation agenda, including issues that community pharmacy can address, are much needed.
I would also argue that community pharmacy is the safety net for many patients when other systems fail. We can run the searches in general practices, and get prescribers reviewing and improving (all important). Community pharmacists pick up the ones that slip through, and act as the backstop keeping patients safe.
Carina Livingstone, interim director, medicines use and safety, NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service, West Sussex
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20204978
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Nurse Prescribers' Formulary
Essential reference for Community Practitioner Nurse Prescribers. Provides an overview of common conditions and details of medicines that may be prescribed.£17.99Buy now
Community Pharmacy Handbook
Community Pharmacy Handbook is a survival guide for community pharmacists and students, answering your practical questions. Includes case studies.£33.00Buy now
Traditional Medicine
Covers the major traditional medicine systems. Gives information on philosophy, practice, safety, evidence and examples.£43.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Toxicology
Explains the methodology and requirements of pre-clinical safety assessments of new medicines. Includes registration requirements and pharmacovigilance.£40.00Buy now
Developing Your Prescribing Skills
Developing Your Prescribing Skills uses case studies, mind maps and feedback from experienced prescribers. It supplies practical advice on the issues facing prescribers in all types of practice.£23.00Buy now
Non-medical Prescribing
An essential new guide designed to ensure confident prescribing in specialist areas.£27.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.