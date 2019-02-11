Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Concern for RPS's cost reimbursement policy

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 FEB 2019

I write to express my concern about the presumed policy the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has towards reimbursement of locum costs.

I was recently invited to participate in a steering group to help form and inform RPS guidance. Initially, I was flattered to be asked but, when I enquired about reimbursement of locum expenses, was both surprised and concerned to be informed there was “no budget”.

Attendance at these meetings is not without cost and while it is a cliché to say “time is money”, that does not make it any less accurate.

That the RPS expects members to give their time and expertise for free shows a level of contempt that I, for one, find breathtaking.

If we do not value our profession, who will?

 

Steve Eggleston, community pharmacist, Pershore, Worcestershire

Wing Tang, head of professional standards, Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said:

“We greatly value the expertise, advice and insight of our members and multidisciplinary colleagues who help us through informal feedback on our standards and guidance, and also as part of our advisory or steering groups. Knowing we are getting the best information from subject experts adds greatly to the impact of our resources. I am often awed by the passion, dedication and time which is freely provided, for example by the Medicines, Ethics and Practice advisory group annually.

“For face-to-face meetings of our advisory groups to discuss professional standards or guidance, we reimburse travel and sometimes accommodation expenses in line with our travel policy. Unfortunately, it would be prohibitive to the programme of work to reimburse cover for all the healthcare professionals on the all advisory groups for all of the meetings which are needed to develop a standard or guidance.

“Those who contribute are greatly appreciated and help make the professional body what it is. I very much hope members will continue to collaborate with us in this way.”

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206116

  • Stephen Eggleston11 FEB 2019 19:00

    I should like to point out that I was not seeking payment for my time (although that would be nice) just that my employer should not be out of pocket for allowing me time to attend and contribute. I would also like it noted that I currently contribute to the MEP Advisory Panel (and have done for the last 8 years) but can achieve that at no cost to my employer

