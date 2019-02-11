Concern for RPS's cost reimbursement policy

I write to express my concern about the presumed policy the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has towards reimbursement of locum costs.

I was recently invited to participate in a steering group to help form and inform RPS guidance. Initially, I was flattered to be asked but, when I enquired about reimbursement of locum expenses, was both surprised and concerned to be informed there was “no budget”.

Attendance at these meetings is not without cost and while it is a cliché to say “time is money”, that does not make it any less accurate.

That the RPS expects members to give their time and expertise for free shows a level of contempt that I, for one, find breathtaking.

If we do not value our profession, who will?

Steve Eggleston, community pharmacist, Pershore, Worcestershire