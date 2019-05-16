Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

E-cigarettes have no place in pharmacy

The Pharmaceutical Journal16 MAY 2019By Mary Griffiths

Mary Griffiths

Corresponding Author

Dr Mary Griffiths, MRPharmS, Cheshire

I am one of those people who cannot tolerate the idea of people using nicotine in the long term. Louise Ross, a smoking cessation consultant, in ‘Should pharmacy sell e-cigarettes and encourage people to vape?’, suggests that e-cigarettes can be used to sustain an addiction for life — this opinion is astonishing.

Nicotine will never be a safe drug; the quality of vaping devices is uncontrolled and their long-term effects are unknown. Classifying people who vape as ‘non-smokers’ might be relevant to cancer research, but this is confusing when investigating the effects of nicotine.

Many countries have banned e-cigarettes, but Public Health England, Cancer UK and now the National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training, show no appreciation of nicotine’s pharmacology and its long-term effects on the body. It can damage nerves and smooth muscle function in organs of the autonomic nervous system, leading to, for example, cardiovascular disease.

“Supposition, poor science and gloomy predictions” were not part of the evidence I collated pointing to nicotine as the cause of colon diverticular disease and its detrimental effects on disease progression.

Organisations are rightly concerned to eliminate the effects of carcinogens in tobacco smoke, but this should they should also be seeking to reduce nicotine addiction. Advising vaping to sustain addiction is outrageous; e-cigarettes have no place in pharmacy and ‘Big Tobacco’ does not need any help to increase its sales.

 

Mary Griffiths, retired pharmacist, Macclesfield, Cheshire

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, May 2019, Vol 302, No 7925, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206527

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.