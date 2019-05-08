Help us understand current practice in cold and flu management in community pharmacy

The Pharmaceutical Journal recently emailed members, inviting them to complete a short survey that seeks to better understand current practice in relation to the management of cold and flu in community pharmacy. Your responses will inform an editorially independent learning campaign.

Thank you to those of you who have responded already — we greatly appreciate you taking the time to tell us about your experiences. If you are yet to respond to this invitation, or do not work in community pharmacy, we would still appreciate your insights and would encourage you to complete the survey here.

This survey is designed to help us understand the current community pharmacy landscape, including practice, beliefs, barriers to best practice and approaches to care. The information provided by you will guide us in developing learning resources that meet your needs.

We would also be grateful if community pharmacists, as clinical leads in pharmacies, could please forward the survey link on to their community pharmacy team to complete, as we would also like to understand the experiences of pharmacy students, pharmacy technicians and medicines counter assistants.

The Pharmaceutical Journal learning team