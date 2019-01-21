Just to say, it is never too late to act on information provided in the The Pharmaceutical Journal.

Some 20 years ago, I read an article from a pharmacist who had volunteered with Calcutta Rescue, a charity working in the slums of Calcutta (now Kolkata). This opportunity caught my own imagination so, having put it on my ‘to-do’ list, I meanwhile financially supported the charity from the UK.

Now, as a retired pharmacist, I have finally made that visit to India and can fully recommend anyone in the UK medical sectors to do the same if time and their career allows.

Calcutta Rescue, a recognised non-governmental organisation, has been in operation for nearly 40 years and works with underprivileged people in Kolkata. There are now several clinics, two schools, two street ambulances that travel into the slum areas, a leprosy clinic, a tuberculosis resistance clinic and a twice-weekly disability school. All of this was started by one UK-based doctor who could not turn his back on the people he found living on the streets of the city. The UK support group was one of first to visit the area but volunteers now arrive from several European countries, and all are welcomed.

My own short visit in November 2018 was an observational one, but many will volunteer for several months at a time by arrangement with the charity, so please consider this very special opportunity if you can. You can find more information at: www.calcuttarescue.org

Judith Bartoli, retired pharmacist