Looking at the 'disproportionate' number of fitness-to-practise cases between ethnic groups

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Transparency required to prove fitness-to-practise process is non-discriminatory’ (The Pharmaceutical Journal, 7 March 2019).

Maybe I’m missing something, and I certainly don’t want to belittle the importance of transparency in the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) fitness-to-practise decisions. However, I fail to see how 47% of pharmacists identifying as black, Asian or minority ethnic being suspended or removed from the register, compared with 45% similarly identifying on the GPhC register as a whole, can be described as “disproportionate”.

You acknowledge that the ethnicity data are partial and meaningless in drawing any conclusions (there is no way of knowing the ethnicity of those who have declined to identify their ethnicity). However, if you are going to publish these figures, I would suggest that on the surface they appear, to me at least, to be remarkably proportionate.

I would welcome your comments if my reasoning is flawed.

Christopher Osborne, Nottingham