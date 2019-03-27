New paper membership card from the RPS erodes its reputation
Proud as I am to be a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), I would be loath to confirm it by producing the tawdry piece of paper that is now my membership card. This substitute for the smart plastic identifier that I formerly carried may be saving the RPS a few pounds but surely diminishes the standing of its members, and, by association, erodes the reputation of the organisation.
Peter Lowe, Newcastle upon Tyne
Robbie Turner, director of pharmacy and member experience at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said:
“Dear Mr Lowe. Thanks for your views, I’m sorry that you don’t think this was the correct decision. We made the change first because we listened to members who got in touch to let us know they were concerned about the environmental impact of getting a new plastic card each year. Second, we are committed as an organisation to be ‘green’ in any way that we can. We recycle and use solar panels on all of our offices, encourage members to use our online publications rather than print, and keep our carbon footprint as low as possible. With these things in mind, we decided to trial a new form of card to move away from plastics. We value feedback from members on all issues. If you, or any other member, use your plastic membership card regularly we’d be pleased to hear more. This information would be very helpful for us to determine what is best for our members, be that plastic, paper, or even a digital solution.”
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206344
Readers' comments (4)
Tariq Atchia27 MAR 2019 12:48
Whilst I was surprised that the card had changed from plastic to paper format, I am supportive. Formerly, it's just been a bit of plastic that sits in a drawer for 12 months before being shredded when a new one arrives. The paper version is far better, economically and environmentally.
Rajit Jain29 MAR 2019 10:37
From an environmental perspective, excluding printing and delivery carbon footprint, there was more paper involved in sending out the actual card itself. I recommend digital membership in future. I'm sure it would be a significant cost saving. Sometimes I think an enamel lapel pin, like the nursing badge, would be a good show of RPS membership , especially if you are a Fellow.
A plastic card has many uses in life but it has never helped me show that I am an RPS member.
Robert Smith29 MAR 2019 11:18
I agree with Mr Lowe's feedback. I do carry around my membership card in my wallet and the new card does seem to very flimsy. At first glance, I'm not sure how recyclable the new card will be,as it appears to have some sort of plastic film over it, which may not make it recyclable. I like the idea of being able to have a digital membership card that I can save to my Apple Wallet on my iPhone. Could this be provided through the RPS App?
Steve Churton29 MAR 2019 12:37
I agree with the view of Peter Lowe. I was disappointed to see that my professional leadership body had taken the view that Membership/Fellowship be recognised by the issuing of a small flimsy “card”. I understand the view that it is more environmentally friendly to do so; indeed mine was recycled immediately upon receipt! More constructively, may I suggest that a digital “card” would seem a more acceptable form of recognition going forward.
