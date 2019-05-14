Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Nothing beats practical experience during pharmacy training

The Pharmaceutical Journal14 MAY 2019

I realise that present-day requirements for pharmacy education may be very different from those in my day at the end of the Second World War and in the 1950s, but, having read comments on the General Pharmaceutical Council’s proposal to integrate practical placements throughout a five-year pharmacy degree, I think some general principles might apply.

I took a three-year indentured apprenticeship in a branch of Boots, followed by ‘Part 1’, involving biology, chemistry and physics, and then ‘Part 2’, which included pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacognosy, forensic studies and physiology.

Boots ran a correspondence course that alternated theory and practical work, but I did very little actual work in the dispensary; consequently, I was very behind with hands-on abilities. In 1948, I started national service in the Royal Army Medical Corps and, although I failed my finals, I was given training in hospital to become a sergeant dispenser with the same standing as a qualified pharmacist.

Having responsibility for running my own dispensary was exactly what I needed and following a return to civilian life, and taking a weekly refresher course for a year, I passed my exams first time.

Of course, requirements differ between hospital, industry and community pharmacy settings, but it seems to me that nothing beats actual practical experience, as my wife, a nurse, says about her training in a ward environment. 

 

RW Selfe, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, May 2019, Vol 302, No 7925, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206529

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.