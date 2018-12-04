Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

November issue's ironic placement of news stories on pharmacist advice

The Pharmaceutical Journal4 DEC 2018

While reading the November issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal, was I the only one who noticed the slight irony in the ‘News in brief’ section?

‘Stay Well campaign keeps patients out of hospital’, which described how people “make pharmacy their first port of call” and then directly next to it ‘…that 25% of patients ignore pharmacy advice’ anyhow.

Dave Sharma, pharmacist, Reading

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205847

