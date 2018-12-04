November issue's ironic placement of news stories on pharmacist advice
While reading the November issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal, was I the only one who noticed the slight irony in the ‘News in brief’ section?
‘Stay Well campaign keeps patients out of hospital’, which described how people “make pharmacy their first port of call” and then directly next to it ‘…that 25% of patients ignore pharmacy advice’ anyhow.
Dave Sharma, pharmacist, Reading
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205847
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Developing Your Prescribing Skills
Developing Your Prescribing Skills uses case studies, mind maps and feedback from experienced prescribers. It supplies practical advice on the issues facing prescribers in all types of practice.£23.00Buy now
Good Pharmacovigilance Practice Guide
An essential guide on pharmacovigilance of medicinal products for human use. Practical advice for developing effective pharmacovigilance systems.£38.00Buy now
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics covers all aspects of drug use in renal failure. Shows the role of the pharmacist in patient care for chronic kidney disease.£38.00Buy now
Sport and Exercise Medicine for Pharmacists
All the information you need to provide patients with evidence-based advice on sports and exercise related health matters.£27.00Buy now
Complementary and Alternative Medicine
A practical reference source on alternative and complementary therapies. Enables healthcare professionals to give knowledge-based advice.£43.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.