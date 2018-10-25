Preregistration exam result gap is far less clear cut than editorial suggests
I was disappointed by your editorial ‘Exam gap must be closed’ (The Pharmaceutical Journal online, 24 September 2018).
You highlighted two schools — one at the top and one at the bottom of the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) pass league tables — with the implication that attending one school of pharmacy is likely to enhance your chances of becoming a pharmacist relative to another. The editorial does not make it particularly clear that these figures are based only on the first of three possible attempts to pass the preregistration examination; the more meaningful figure would be the number who fail to pass after three attempts and therefore cannot go on the register. The GPhC does not publish these figures and one suspects that this is because they are much less discriminating between schools of pharmacy and so less newsworthy.
Did you pass all your exams on the first attempt during your academic studies? I suspect many of your readers would not have and were grateful for the resit opportunity. The reasons for not passing on the first attempt can be varied, but one important issue flagged by some graduates is the difference in the nature of the GPhC assessment to that encountered at universities during the students’ undergraduate studies; universities must make strenuous efforts to ensure that assessments do not disadvantage minority groups.
So the situation is a far less clear cut than suggested in the opening of your editorial and I do hope you will bear this in mind in future commentary.
John Smart, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, University of Brighton
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205624
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions 2
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions 2 features more than 400 entirely new, closed book and calculation questions. It can be used in conjunction with the previous volume or on its own. All questions are in line with current GPhC guidance, enabling you to prepare for the pharmaceutical pre-registration exam with confidence.£35.00Buy now
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions
Pharmacy Registration Assessment Questions features over 400 closed book and calculation questions. With the registration exam having gone through a complete transformation in 2016, this volume has been developed around the new General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) guidelines.£33.00Buy now
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice contains 600 practice-oriented pharmacy exam questions. Includes both open- and closed-book sections.£30.00Buy now
Basic Pharmacokinetics
A clear and concise basic pharmacokinetics textbook. Shows how to apply the principles to achieve successful drug therapy.£54.00Buy now
Lecture Notes in Pharmacy Practice
A comprehensive study guide which summarises the basic principles in pharmacy practice. Clear, bulleted information for quick reference.£43.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.