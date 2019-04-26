Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Remember that some optometrists are independent prescribers too

The Pharmaceutical Journal26 APR 2019

Would you be surprised if a patient handed you a prescription written by an optometrist? Would you know what to do? Optometrists tell us that some pharmacists do not realise that some optometrists are qualified as independent prescribers.

Optometrist independent prescribers can prescribe any licensed medicine (except for controlled drugs or medicines for parenteral administration) for conditions affecting the eye, and the tissues surrounding the eye.

While many optometrist independent prescribers work in the hospital eye service, others work in community practice, and you may find yourself dispensing medicines prescribed by a community optometrist qualified in independent prescribing. They could be prescribing for a wide range of eye conditions, ranging from dry eye to acute anterior uveitis.

In Scotland, all optometrist independent prescribers can write an NHS prescription, but the practice is less widespread in other UK nations, where prescribing is more likely to be private.

To prescribe, optometrist independent prescribers must be on the General Optical Council’s specialist register. You can check an optometrist’s registration and prescribing qualification DipTp (IP) at: https://www.optical.org

 

Josephine Mullin, director of policy and strategy, College of Optometrists

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206473

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • Drugs in Use

    Drugs in Use

    Optimise drug therapy for your patients. These case studies help you bridge the gap between theoretical medicines knowledge and practical applications.

    £43.00Buy now
  • Popular Medicines

    Popular Medicines

    An illustrated history of some of the most popular branded medicines. Includes colourful historical adverts and details of the medicine's formula and intended purpose.

    £22.00Buy now
  • Palliative Care Formulary (PCF6)

    Palliative Care Formulary (PCF6)

    Palliative Care Formulary is a comprehensive combination of independent information about drugs used in palliative care.

    £55.00Buy now
  • Developing Your Prescribing Skills

    Developing Your Prescribing Skills

    Developing Your Prescribing Skills uses case studies, mind maps and feedback from experienced prescribers. It supplies practical advice on the issues facing prescribers in all types of practice.

    £23.00Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.