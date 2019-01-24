Remembering compassionate pharmacy technician Elizabeth Maria Morgan
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Elizabeth Maria Morgan, a pharmacy technician, on 13 January 2019.
Elizabeth provided highly skilled services for the community of Whitechapel, East London, and will be dearly missed. Elizabeth’s compassion, which often saw her visiting patients homes to provide tender care, advice, a helping hand and delicious Polish chocolates, is testament to her loving nature and absolute dedication to the pharmacy profession. Elizabeth qualifying as a technician remains one of my proudest moments to date as a pharmacist. She is sorely missed and loved by all.
Matthew Nimmo, head of operations, LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, London
